KMB Surges on Q3 Earnings Beat and EU Kenvue Clearance

Key Moments

Kimberly-Clark shares climbed 3.7% in pre-market trading after preliminary third-quarter 2026 results topped forecasts on revenue and earnings.

Preliminary net sales came in at $4.13 billion versus a $4.1 billion consensus, with adjusted EPS of $1.70 exceeding the $1.60 estimate.

The company reaffirmed its 2026 outlook and secured conditional European Commission approval for the Kenvue acquisition.

Preliminary Q3 2026 Results Outpace Expectations

Kimberly-Clark stock advanced 3.7% in pre-open trading after the consumer products group based in Dallas filed preliminary third-quarter 2026 figures with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission before the market opened. The company reported that net sales for the quarter were $4.13 billion, ahead of the consensus expectation of $4.1 billion. Adjusted earnings per share were $1.70, surpassing the consensus estimate of $1.60.

Alongside the release of these preliminary numbers, Kimberly-Clark stated that its 2026 outlook is unchanged and remains aligned with prior guidance. The confirmation of the existing full-year view, combined with the better-than-expected top- and bottom-line metrics, supported the early move higher in the stock.

Regulatory Milestone for Kenvue Acquisition

Investor sentiment also benefited from progress on Kimberly-Clark’s planned acquisition of Kenvue. The company reached a significant regulatory milestone when the European Commission granted approval for the transaction, contingent on the divestiture of its tampon and other feminine hygiene brands in the European market.

This conditional approval was viewed as a key step forward for the deal and helped bolster confidence that the transaction is advancing as planned, adding another positive catalyst for the shares in early trading.

Analyst Price Target Cut Lingers in the Background

The upbeat reaction in pre-market trading came despite a recent change in analyst sentiment. Just two days earlier, TD Cowen reduced its price target on Kimberly-Clark (KMB) to $97 from $104, while keeping a Hold rating on the stock. That adjustment had put pressure on the shares heading into the latest session and served as a partial offset to the otherwise favorable news flow.

Firm Rating Previous Price Target New Price Target TD Cowen Hold $104 $97

Full-Year Outlook and Organic Growth Context

For the full year, Kimberly-Clark indicated that it expects organic sales growth to be about 100 basis points below its weighted average category growth. The company attributed this anticipated shortfall mainly to disruptions on social media platforms in China. It noted that its trailing 12-month weighted average category growth is approximately 1.7%.

Metric Figure / Description Trailing 12-month weighted average category growth Approximately 1.7% Expected organic sales growth vs. category Approximately 100 basis points below weighted average category growth Key drag cited Impact of China social media disruptions

Stock Move Stands Out Against Mixed Market Backdrop

The pre-market strength in Kimberly-Clark contrasted with a more uneven broader market tone. At the time referenced, the S&P 500 was down 0.2%, the Nasdaq was lower by 1.0%, and the Dow Jones was up 0.3%. Against this mixed index performance, the move higher in KMB appeared driven by company-specific factors rather than a general shift in risk appetite.

In combination, the better-than-expected preliminary earnings, the reaffirmed full-year outlook, and the conditional European Commission approval related to the Kenvue acquisition provided several catalysts for investors to push the stock higher before the opening bell. These factors more than offset the lingering effect of the recent price target reduction and the acknowledged headwinds tied to China-related social media disruptions.