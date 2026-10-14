BlackRock Jumps on Q3 Beat, Private-Markets Growth

Key Moments

BlackRock stock rose 3.7% in pre-market trading after reporting Q3 2026 adjusted EPS of $15.93 versus a consensus of about $14.25.

Revenue came in at $7.75 billion, topping analyst expectations of roughly $7.44–7.46 billion as net profit increased 26% to $1.66 billion.

A new joint venture involving a BlackRock subsidiary and a higher analyst price target added to positive sentiment around the shares.

Earnings Beat Fuels Pre-Market Rally

BlackRock Inc. (NYSE:BLK) advanced 3.7% in pre-open trading after the asset manager posted stronger-than-expected third-quarter 2026 results. Adjusted earnings per share came in at $15.93, comfortably ahead of the Wall Street consensus of approximately $14.25, representing a positive surprise of nearly 11.8%.

Revenue for the quarter reached $7.75 billion, also exceeding analyst projections, which had been in the range of roughly $7.44–7.46 billion. Net profit climbed to $1.66 billion, a 26% increase from the same period a year earlier, supported by higher fees from managing client assets in broadly resilient global markets.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Reported Consensus / Prior Reference Q3 2026 Adjusted EPS $15.93 ~$14.25 Q3 2026 Revenue $7.75 billion ~$7.44–7.46 billion Net Profit $1.66 billion +26% year-over-year Trailing 12-month Net Inflows $868 billion Reference figure Assets Under Management (prior quarter) $15.3 trillion Record level Prior Session Close (BLK) $1,066.12 Reference price Intraday High Reference (BLK) $1,090.68 Reference price

Strategic Joint Venture Adds to Momentum

Beyond the quarterly numbers, investors also focused on a newly announced transaction involving Humana and HPS Investment Partners, a BlackRock subsidiary. Humana revealed a joint venture with HPS Investment Partners to manage nearly 150 CenterWell Senior Primary Care clinics.

As part of the agreement, BlackRock is acquiring the existing equity stake in the clinics, valued at approximately $2.8 billion, and will hold majority ownership in the new structure. The deal provided an additional catalyst for the shares by highlighting BlackRock’s activity in private markets.

Analyst Sentiment and Market Backdrop

On the research side, TD Cowen raised its price target on BlackRock ahead of the earnings release, moving it from $1,190 to $1,212. The broader analyst community maintains a “Strong Buy” consensus with an average target around $1,314, reflecting optimism about BlackRock’s ability to translate record asset inflows into sustainable fee and margin expansion.

Broader U.S. equity markets offered a supportive, if moderate, backdrop in pre-market trading. The S&P 500 was up 0.3%, the Dow Jones was ahead by 0.5%, and the NASDAQ was described as essentially flat.

The company’s performance is set against trailing twelve-month net inflows of $868 billion and record assets under management of $15.3 trillion as of the prior quarter, underscoring BlackRock’s scale in global asset gathering.

Stock Reaction and Recent Track Record

The combination of an earnings and revenue beat, a notable new private-markets transaction, and a constructive analyst stance gave investors several reasons to accumulate the stock in pre-market activity. Shares of BLK were driven well above the previous session’s close of $1,066.12 and toward an intraday high reference point of $1,090.68.

The company has now delivered its seventh adjusted EPS beat in the last eight quarters, reinforcing confidence in its ability to execute in the current market environment.