UnitedHealth Lifts 2026 Outlook on Margin Rebound

Key Moments

UnitedHealth Group raised its 2026 adjusted EPS outlook to at least $20.50, the third upward revision this year.

Third-quarter adjusted EPS climbed to $4.69 from $2.92 a year earlier, topping the $4.14 consensus estimate.

The third-quarter medical cost ratio improved to 88.4%, supported by plan design, pricing, and a $610 million reserve benefit.

Outlook Raised on Strong Margin Recovery

UnitedHealth Group increased its 2026 profit guidance on Tuesday, marking the third upgrade this year, as tighter control of medical spending in its insurance arm and stronger profitability at Optum helped drive performance.

The company, which has been in a multi-year turnaround following a major cyberattack, missed financial targets, and a withdrawn outlook, said it now anticipates adjusted profit of at least $20.50 per share in 2026. This compares with its prior projection of at least $19.50 to $20.00 per share.

UnitedHealth operates one of the largest U.S. health insurers, alongside clinical care services, pharmacy offerings, and a pharmacy benefits management business. The renewed guidance comes as the company continues to stabilize operations after a period that also included the killing of a senior executive outside its investor day in New York nearly two years ago.

Analysts had been expecting 2026 annual profit of $19.86 per share on average, based on data compiled by LSEG.

Mizuho analyst Ann Hynes said that while the company turned in a solid quarter, “the real highlight was the continued durability of the margin recovery story.”

In premarket trading, UnitedHealth shares rose 2.2% to $386.90.

Quarterly Earnings Beat Expectations

On an adjusted basis, UnitedHealth reported quarterly earnings of $4.69 per share, compared with $2.92 per share a year earlier. The result exceeded the average analyst estimate of $4.14 per share, according to LSEG data.

Investors and analysts indicated that they will be watching closely for initial commentary on 2027 guidance during the company’s earnings call.

Cost Controls and Medical Ratio Improvement

UnitedHealth’s medical cost ratio for the third quarter – the share of insurance premiums spent on medical care – came in at 88.4%. This was better than both the 89.90% recorded in the same quarter last year and analysts’ expectations.

The company attributed the improvement to plan design changes and new pricing across its product portfolio. It has exited certain health insurance offerings this year and appointed new senior leaders after failing to meet financial targets last year.

A $610 million reserve benefit reduced medical expenses in the quarter, reflecting lower-than-anticipated claims tied to services delivered earlier in the year, the company said.

UnitedHealthcare Revenue and Membership Trends

Revenue from UnitedHealthcare, the company’s insurance division, slipped to $86.3 billion from $87.1 billion a year earlier. Despite the revenue decline, earnings from operations and profit margins improved, aided by benefit adjustments, pricing actions, and tighter medical and operating cost controls.

UnitedHealthcare administers Medicare Advantage plans for people aged 65 and older or those with disabilities, and manages Medicaid coverage for low-income individuals on behalf of state governments.

The company reported that membership in its employer-sponsored health plans fell by 165,000 due to attrition. An additional 85,000 people left UnitedHealthcare’s Medicaid plans because of eligibility changes.

Since the end of 2025, 935,000 members have departed its Medicare Advantage business.

Optum Performance and Technology Investments

On a year-over-year basis, UnitedHealth’s third-quarter operating income increased to $6.6 billion from $4.3 billion, largely driven by better performance in the Optum Health clinical business.

The company said that technology investments have lowered the overall cost of delivering medical services. Optum has also exited less favorable contracts for certain health plans that had weighed on earnings in the first quarter.

UnitedHealth previously indicated that Optum was facing regulatory and cost pressures that amounted to an $11 billion headwind over three years.

Top-Line Results vs Expectations

Overall third-quarter revenue reached $112.69 billion, surpassing analyst estimates of about $111.4 billion, according to LSEG.