Scaleway Selects Sweden for AI Supercomputer

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Scaleway announced plans to build its first AI supercomputer outside France in Sweden, using AMD Instinct MI355X chips.

The system is expected to be the first AMD-based AI supercomputer in Europe designed for commercial use, open to startups and businesses across the continent.

The project will be assembled and maintained by Bull, with technology contributions from Giga Computing, HPE, VAST Data and Motul.

Scaleway Expands AI Footprint Beyond France

Scaleway will construct an AI-focused supercomputer in Sweden, marking the French cloud provider’s first such deployment outside its home market, the company said on Tuesday at its annual AI conference in Paris.

The new system will be powered by AMD AI chips, positioning it as a key part of Scaleway’s regional growth strategy.

First Commercial AMD-Based AI Supercomputer in Europe

According to Scaleway, the planned installation will be the first AI supercomputer for commercial use in Europe built on AMD technology. Access will be made available to startups, AI specialists and corporate users across the region.

The platform will rely on AMD Instinct MI355X accelerators, described as the chipmaker’s response to Nvidia’s Blackwell family of processors, which support a significant share of AI computing workloads globally.

Component Supplier Role in Supercomputer AI chips AMD Instinct MI355X GPUs for AI computation System assembly & maintenance Bull Overall build and ongoing support Servers Giga Computing Server infrastructure Networking HPE Network connectivity Storage VAST Data Data storage systems Cooling liquid Motul Liquid cooling solution

AMD Ecosystem and Software Strategy

AMD already supplies chips to several high-performance computing installations in Europe, including research supercomputers such as LUMI in Finland. In addition, U.S.-based cloud providers like Oracle and Vultr make AMD hardware available to European customers.

“Scaleway is expanding the choice of AI infrastructure available to customers across Europe, through AMD Instinct GPUs and our open ROCm software ecosystem,” said Stephanie Dismore, AMD’s senior vice president for EMEA.

AI developers rely on specialized software environments for building applications. AMD’s ROCm platform is open-source and supports widely used AI development tools that also operate on Nvidia hardware. By contrast, Nvidia’s competing CUDA framework is proprietary and functions solely on Nvidia chips, effectively tying applications to that hardware.

Why Sweden Was Selected

Scaleway said it chose Sweden for the supercomputer site due to the country’s predominantly low-carbon power mix and the strength of its AI industry. The company entered the Swedish market in May through an agreement with telecom operator Tele2 to distribute its cloud and AI offerings locally.

Tele2’s business-to-business head Stefan Trampus said the upcoming deployment “sends a clear signal” about Sweden’s appeal for AI-related infrastructure.

Industry Collaboration and European AI Ambitions

Supercomputer specialist Bull, which works with Scaleway as part of the AION consortium, told Reuters that securing the contract aligns with its long-term strategic goals and said the initiative would “enhance Europe’s AI capabilities”.

Bull will oversee assembly and maintenance of the machine, while the broader technology stack will integrate servers from Giga Computing, networking from HPE, storage systems from VAST Data and cooling liquid from Motul.