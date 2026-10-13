SanDisk Shares Slide as China DRAM Push Jolts Memory

Key Moments

SanDisk Corporation stock fell 2.8% in pre-market trading to $1,445.50, extending a multi-session pullback.

China’s ChangXin Memory Technologies (CXMT) disclosed progress on next-generation 4F² DRAM and plans to launch server-grade DDR5 memory by year-end 2026.

Analysts flagged the recent selloff as overdone, while noting that the NAND market is expected to stay undersupplied through 2027 and potentially into 2028.

Market Reaction to CXMT Announcement

Investing.com — SanDisk Corporation shares retreated 2.8% in pre-open U.S. trading to $1,445.50, deepening a multi-session decline following news out of China that has unsettled global memory investors.

The stock’s latest leg lower followed China’s ChangXin Memory Technologies (CXMT) unveiling what it described as meaningful advances on a next-generation 4F² DRAM architecture, together with plans to introduce server-grade DDR5 memory products by the end of 2026.

The update, delivered at a Shanghai chip industry conference on October 10, intensified concerns that a new lower-cost rival could emerge in the high-margin server memory arena, an area that has underpinned SanDisk’s strong performance this year.

Pressure from AI Sentiment and Valuation Concerns

In addition to competitive worries tied to CXMT, investors are grappling with broader doubts about the durability of financing tied to artificial intelligence, which weighed on the wider memory complex.

The latest pullback comes ahead of SanDisk’s fiscal first-quarter 2027 earnings call scheduled for October 29. After a more than 575% year-to-date surge at its peak, some traders are reducing risk and reassessing whether SanDisk’s most recent gross margin level of 84.6% can be sustained as momentum in NAND flash pricing begins to cool.

Analyst Views on Supply and Competitive Risk

Some on Wall Street are urging clients to look past the initial market reaction. Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald challenged the severity of the China-related selloff, characterizing it as a situation where the headline is worse than reality . Separately, BMO’s Harsh Kumar reiterated the view that the NAND segment should remain undersupplied through 2027, and potentially into 2028.

Firm / Analyst Key View Cantor Fitzgerald Described the CXMT-driven pullback as a case where “the headline is worse than reality.” BMO – Harsh Kumar Maintained that the NAND market is expected to stay undersupplied through 2027 and potentially into 2028.

Sector Moves and Index Performance

The reaction to CXMT’s update has been felt across the global memory space. Asian chipmakers registered sharp declines during the October 13 trading session, with that risk-off tone extending into U.S. pre-market activity and weighing on SanDisk and peers.

Major U.S. equity benchmarks painted a more mixed picture. The S&P 500 was described as essentially unchanged, while the Dow Jones showed a modest gain. In contrast, the Nasdaq – which includes a heavy concentration of semiconductor names – traded modestly lower at -0.4%. This performance gap highlighted that SanDisk’s weakness is tied primarily to sector-specific concerns rather than a broad-based equity market selloff.

Outlook Ahead of Earnings

Until SanDisk releases its October 29 fiscal first-quarter 2027 results, investors are likely to focus on two key uncertainties: the staying power of its elevated gross margins and the extent to which new Chinese memory capacity might affect pricing and profitability in practice.

Against this backdrop, the company’s shares are expected to remain sensitive to headlines, with volatility driven by shifting perceptions of competitive risk and the broader funding environment for AI-related infrastructure.