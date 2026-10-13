Revenue Miss Knocks Wells Fargo Shares Despite Earnings Beat

Key Moments

Wells Fargo stock declined 1.6% in pre-market trading after releasing a mixed third-quarter report.

Net income of $6.0 billion, or $1.87 per diluted share, rose 13% year over year and topped consensus, but total revenue of $21.87 billion fell about $440 million short of expectations.

Capital markets and Corporate and Investment Banking underperformed forecasts, while net interest income of $12.52 billion came in below analyst estimates even as full-year guidance was reaffirmed.

Headline Beat Overshadowed by Revenue Miss

Wells Fargo shares slipped 1.6% in pre-open trading after the San Francisco-based bank posted third-quarter results that outpaced profit expectations but fell short on a key revenue measure closely watched by investors.

The bank reported net income of $6.0 billion, or $1.87 per diluted share, a 13% increase from the prior year and slightly above consensus estimates. However, total revenue of $21.87 billion did not meet Wall Street projections, missing by roughly $440 million and triggering an immediate negative reaction in the stock.

Metric Reported Commentary Net income $6.0 billion Up 13% year over year; modestly above consensus EPS (diluted) $1.87 Beat analyst expectations Total revenue $21.87 billion Missed estimates by about $440 million Net interest income (NII) $12.52 billion Came in below analyst forecasts

Business Segment Performance

The shortfall in revenue was concentrated in the bank’s capital markets and Corporate and Investment Banking operations, where results were weaker than anticipated. Within the Corporate segment, the firm recorded a loss instead of the income analysts had expected.

By contrast, Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management each outperformed consensus estimates, providing a partial offset. Even so, the outperformance in those areas was not sufficient to counter the broader revenue miss that dominated investor focus.

Net Interest Income and Guidance

Net interest income totaled $12.52 billion and did not reach analyst forecasts. This was notable for investors, as this figure is a particularly important input in models used to project future earnings.

Management left its full-year net interest income outlook unchanged and indicated it expects approximately $13 billion in net interest income for the fourth quarter, a level described as slightly ahead of consensus expectations.

Market Context and Sector Pressure

The trading backdrop added some incremental pressure on the shares. On the day, the Nasdaq was under pressure, the S&P 500 was largely unchanged, and the Dow moved modestly higher, reflecting a mixed market rather than a broad-based risk-off move.

Bank stocks had already been under strain going into earnings, with the group affected by a run-up in Treasury yields following the Federal Reserve’s September rate hike and worries about rising deposit costs.

Regulatory Overhang and Investor Sentiment

In addition to macro and sector headwinds, a separate regulatory issue has been weighing on sentiment. A U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development investigation into Wells Fargo’s historical mortgage lending programs has been an overhang on the stock in recent weeks.

Collectively, the notable revenue miss, the weaker-than-expected net interest income figure, and unresolved regulatory questions were enough to pull the stock lower, despite the earnings-per-share result coming in ahead of expectations. With shares already trading well below the 52-week high of $97.76, investors in pre-market trading appeared reluctant to look past the top-line disappointment.