Key Moments

The People’s Bank of China set Tuesday’s USD/CNY central parity at 6.7298.

The new fixing compares with the previous session’s rate of 6.7313.

Reuters had estimated the fixing at 6.6981, differing from the official level.

New Central Parity Rate for USD/CNY

The People’s Bank of China (PBoC) set the central USD/CNY reference rate for Tuesday’s trading session at 6.7298. This official midpoint compares with a prior fixing of 6.7313 and a Reuters projection of 6.6981.

Fixing Detail USD/CNY Level Tuesday PBoC central rate 6.7298 Previous session’s official fix 6.7313 Reuters estimate 6.6981

PBoC Mandate and Policy Focus

The People’s Bank of China is tasked with maintaining price stability, which includes stability in the exchange rate, while also supporting economic growth. In addition to these core monetary policy goals, the PBoC seeks to advance financial sector reforms, such as opening and developing the domestic financial markets.

Institutional Structure and Governance

The PBoC is a state-owned institution under the People’s Republic of China and is not classified as an autonomous central bank. A Chinese Communist Party (CCP) Committee Secretary, appointed by the Chairman of the State Council, plays a central role in shaping the bank’s management and strategic direction, rather than the governor alone. According to the provided information, Mr. Pan Gongsheng currently holds both roles of CCP Committee Secretary and governor.

Monetary Policy Instruments

The PBoC relies on a wide range of policy tools to achieve its objectives, differing from the frameworks typically used in Western economies. Key instruments include:

Seven-day Reverse Repo Rate (RRR)

Medium-term Lending Facility (MLF)

Foreign exchange market interventions

Reserve Requirement Ratio (RRR)

China’s benchmark lending reference, the Loan Prime Rate (LPR), is another central element of the monetary policy toolkit. Adjustments to the LPR affect borrowing costs in the market for loans and mortgages, as well as the interest paid on deposits. By altering the LPR, the central bank can also influence the exchange rate of the Chinese renminbi.

Role of Private Banks in China

The information notes that China has 19 private banks, representing a relatively small share of the broader financial system. Among these, WeBank and MYbank are described as the largest private institutions and operate as digital lenders backed by Tencent and Ant Group, respectively, per The Straits Times. In 2014, regulators allowed domestically funded lenders that are fully capitalized by private capital to participate in the country’s state-dominated banking sector.