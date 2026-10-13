Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home » Forex and Currency News » PBOC Slightly Lowers Daily Yuan Fix Against the Dollar

PBOC Slightly Lowers Daily Yuan Fix Against the Dollar

Written by Brian McColl
Brian McColl
Brian McColl is a fundamental and technical analysis expert and mentor. Brian has been a part of the Forex and stock markets for more than ten years as a freelancing trader.
, | Updated:

Key Moments

  • The People’s Bank of China set Tuesday’s USD/CNY central parity at 6.7298.
  • The new fixing compares with the previous session’s rate of 6.7313.
  • Reuters had estimated the fixing at 6.6981, differing from the official level.

New Central Parity Rate for USD/CNY

The People’s Bank of China (PBoC) set the central USD/CNY reference rate for Tuesday’s trading session at 6.7298. This official midpoint compares with a prior fixing of 6.7313 and a Reuters projection of 6.6981.

Fixing DetailUSD/CNY Level
Tuesday PBoC central rate6.7298
Previous session’s official fix6.7313
Reuters estimate6.6981

PBoC Mandate and Policy Focus

The People’s Bank of China is tasked with maintaining price stability, which includes stability in the exchange rate, while also supporting economic growth. In addition to these core monetary policy goals, the PBoC seeks to advance financial sector reforms, such as opening and developing the domestic financial markets.

Institutional Structure and Governance

The PBoC is a state-owned institution under the People’s Republic of China and is not classified as an autonomous central bank. A Chinese Communist Party (CCP) Committee Secretary, appointed by the Chairman of the State Council, plays a central role in shaping the bank’s management and strategic direction, rather than the governor alone. According to the provided information, Mr. Pan Gongsheng currently holds both roles of CCP Committee Secretary and governor.

Monetary Policy Instruments

The PBoC relies on a wide range of policy tools to achieve its objectives, differing from the frameworks typically used in Western economies. Key instruments include:

  • Seven-day Reverse Repo Rate (RRR)
  • Medium-term Lending Facility (MLF)
  • Foreign exchange market interventions
  • Reserve Requirement Ratio (RRR)

China’s benchmark lending reference, the Loan Prime Rate (LPR), is another central element of the monetary policy toolkit. Adjustments to the LPR affect borrowing costs in the market for loans and mortgages, as well as the interest paid on deposits. By altering the LPR, the central bank can also influence the exchange rate of the Chinese renminbi.

Role of Private Banks in China

The information notes that China has 19 private banks, representing a relatively small share of the broader financial system. Among these, WeBank and MYbank are described as the largest private institutions and operate as digital lenders backed by Tencent and Ant Group, respectively, per The Straits Times. In 2014, regulators allowed domestically funded lenders that are fully capitalized by private capital to participate in the country’s state-dominated banking sector.

TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News

  • Moonshot AI Pursues US Cloud Revenue Deals for Kimi K3 AIMoonshot AI Pursues US Cloud Revenue Deals for Kimi K3 AI Key Moments Moonshot AI has been in talks with Microsoft, Amazon and Alphabet’s Google on revenue-sharing deals to host its Kimi K3 model on their cloud platforms, according to three sources. The Chinese startup is seeking up […]
  • WTI near nine-month highWTI near nine-month high Oil prices rose on Wednesday supported by the ongoing tension in the Middle East and the American Petroleum Institutes report, which showed oil reserves in the U.S. dropped last week.On the New York Mercantile Exchange, WTI crude for […]
  • WTI sinks following bearish EIA reportWTI sinks following bearish EIA report West Texas Intermediate plunged more than 2% on Wednesday after the Energy Information Administration reported a much bigger than expected increase in U.S. crude oil stockpiles last week. A continuing government shutdown and unresolved […]
  • Swiss Franc Steady as Markets Eye US-Iran Deal UpdatesSwiss Franc Steady as Markets Eye US-Iran Deal Updates Key Moments USD/CHF trades flat near 0.7870 in Asian hours as investors await possible confirmation of a US-Iran peace agreement. The US Dollar Index (DXY) edges up toward 99.27, with risk sentiment supported by reports of a […]
  • Hewlett-Packard Co. share price down, posts first revenue increase in 12 quarters due to stronger PC salesHewlett-Packard Co. share price down, posts first revenue increase in 12 quarters due to stronger PC sales In an official statement dated August 20th, Hewlett-Packard Co. posted its first sales growth in 12 quarters. The company reported fiscal third-quarter sales that surpassed analysts estimates due to improving sales of personal […]
  • Gold futures weekly recap, August 4 – August 8Gold futures weekly recap, August 4 – August 8 Gold prices climbed this week, as worldwide tensions stoked safe haven demand, with Iraq, Gaza and Ukraine again in the spotlight. US stocks and the dollar logged minor gains, while SPDR assets continued to drop.Gold futures for delivery […]