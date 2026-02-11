Ethereum Weakens Against Pound as Sellers Target 1,400 Level

Key Moments

ETH/GBP has extended its February decline, continuing the downtrend that has persisted since the November 2025 peak.

Price action remains capped below the 1,550-1,600 zone, with momentum indicators firmly negative on both daily and intraday charts.

A clean break under 1,400 could open the door to 1,350 and potentially the 1,250-1,280 demand area if selling pressure persists.

Broader Market Context and ETH/USD Snapshot

The Ethereum price quoted in UK Pounds is facing sustained downside pressure, with ETH/GBP extending its losses in February as broader crypto sentiment deteriorates. At the same time, spot ETH/USD is trading near $1,942, down nearly 4% on the day, reinforcing a negative backdrop across major Ethereum pairs.

Daily Chart: Downtrend Remains Intact

On the daily timeframe, ETH/GBP continues to register a pattern of successive lower highs and lower lows, highlighting a clearly defined downtrend that has been in place since the November 2025 peak. February is shaping up to deliver another double-digit percentage loss following January’s 17.6% decline, pointing to ongoing distribution conditions rather than accumulation.

Momentum indicators align with this bearish picture. The daily MACD remains firmly below the zero line, with signal lines widening and no evident bullish divergence. Price continues to trade under key former support, reinforcing the dominance of sellers.

Key Technical Signals on the Daily Timeframe

Rejection from a lower high just below 1,600

ETH/GBP holding beneath prior support in the 1,550-1,600 band

MACD staying in negative territory with an expanding histogram

Intensifying selling pressure into mid-February

Intraday Structure: Bear Flag Characteristics

On the four-hour chart, ETH/GBP recently carved out a lower high near 1,550 before turning lower again. The resulting pattern resembles a fragile bear flag, indicating that the latest consolidation phase appears more corrective than constructive. The MACD on this timeframe has also turned down, signaling renewed downside momentum.

Shorter-term charts, including the 1-hour and 15-minute views, show modest oversold rebounds emerging around the 1,410-1,420 region. However, these upticks have repeatedly stalled beneath descending dynamic resistance, and intraday price action remains dominated by a sequence of lower highs.

Key Price Levels: Support and Resistance

Type Level Comment Support 1,400 Key psychological level Support 1,350 Next downside objective if 1,400 gives way Deeper Support 1,250-1,280 Historical demand zone Resistance 1,470 Near-term pivot on the upside Major Resistance 1,550-1,600 Primary breakdown area and former support

A sustained move below 1,400 would likely accelerate downside pressure toward 1,350 in the near term. On the other hand, buyers would need a strong daily close back above 1,550 to start stabilizing sentiment and mount a challenge to the prevailing bearish structure.

Outlook for ETH/GBP

Across higher timeframes, the technical bias for ETH/GBP remains tilted to the downside. As long as the pair trades below the 1,550 zone and cannot convincingly reclaim prior support levels with strong participation, any recovery attempts are likely to be perceived as opportunities to sell into strength rather than the start of a durable trend reversal.