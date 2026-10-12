Rupee Surges as RBI Unveils FX Steps, Oil Drops

Key Moments

USD/INR drops 1% to around 95.80 at the open as RBI introduces fresh steps to curb US Dollar demand.

New RBI actions include a special Dollar window for PSU oil companies and tighter rules on FX derivatives and risk reserves.

MCX Crude Oil contract for October 19 expiry falls 2.22% to about Rs. 8,684, supporting the Rupee alongside RBI measures.

Rupee Jumps at the Start of the Week

The Indian Rupee (INR) began the week on a strong footing, opening sharply higher against the US Dollar (USD) on Monday. The USD/INR pair fell by 1% to trade near 95.80 after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) rolled out new steps aimed at reducing demand for Dollars and easing stress on the domestic currency.

According to Reuters, the RBI’s latest actions to support the Rupee include supplying US Dollars to Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) through a special central bank window. This move is intended to relieve pressure on the spot foreign exchange market, alongside tighter rules on hedging activity.

RBI Tightens FX Rules and Targets Oil-Linked Dollar Demand

Analysts at MUFG noted that the RBI has announced a “broad package of measures” designed to stabilize the INR. These steps include “a special dollar window to meet dollar requirements by three state-run oil companies.” They also pointed out that the central bank has “stopped the re-booking of any FX derivative contract involving rupee that had been cancelled,” and has “introducing an FX risk reserve requirement on transactions that exceed $2mn,” signaling a more rigorous stance on managing foreign exchange risk.

Commentary from ANZ Bank stressed the significance of addressing the Dollar needs of energy firms: “Addressing oil ​companies’ dollar requirements removes one of the largest sources of demand from the FX market, which should help reduce volatility but it ​will show up in a depletion of reserves.”

Geopolitical Developments and Oil Price Drop Aid INR

Beyond the RBI’s measures, global developments in the energy market have also favored the Rupee. A sharp fall in oil prices followed the announcement of an energy ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine by US President Donald Trump. Under this arrangement, both sides agreed to halt attacks on energy infrastructure, a development that has weighed on crude prices and supported oil-importing currencies such as the INR.

In early trading, the MCX Crude Oil futures contract expiring on October 19 was down 2.22%, trading near Rs. 8,684. Softer oil prices are typically positive for countries that depend heavily on imported energy, like India, as they can improve trade balances and reduce external financing pressures.

Trump wrote on Truth Social: “Effective immediately, there is an ENERGY CEASEFIRE in the War between Russia and Ukraine. Both parties have agreed. Do not break it!”

Key Data Watch: India CPI and US Inflation

On the domestic macroeconomic front, investors are awaiting India’s retail Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for September, scheduled for release at 04:00 PM (10:30 GMT). The print is expected to provide a fresh read on inflation dynamics and could shape expectations for monetary policy and the Rupee.

Societe Generale anticipates a notable deterioration in the inflation backdrop in September 2026, projecting that “headline CPI inflation [will] rise sharply to 5.6% yoy, from 4.8% in August, led by food inflation which likely rose to around 7.5% yoy.”

Globally, attention this week is also turning to US inflation figures. The US CPI data for September, due on Wednesday, is seen as critical for market views on the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) interest rate path. The report is expected to play a significant role in shaping expectations for future policy moves. As it stands, financial markets are confident that the Fed will deliver at least one more interest rate hike this year.

USD/INR Technical Picture: Bearish Bias Below 20-Day EMA

On the technical front, USD/INR is trading at 95.76 on the daily chart and has turned bearish after moving below the 20-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which is positioned at 96.10. The breakdown below this short-term trend indicator suggests a weakening Dollar against the Rupee.

The 14-period Relative Strength Index (RSI) has dropped sharply to around 45.00, pointing to a noticeable overnight shift in underlying fundamentals.

Technical Level Value Spot USD/INR 95.76 20-period EMA (daily) 96.10 RSI (14-period) 45.00 (approx.)

On the upside, initial support is identified at the 20-day EMA near 96.10. If the downward move extends, the pair could decline further toward 95.00.