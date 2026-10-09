Netflix Prepares 5% Staff Cut in Strategic Pivot

Key Moments

Netflix is reportedly planning to cut about 5% of its workforce, with an announcement expected as early as next week, according to Puck News.

The company had about 16,000 full-time employees at the end of last year, providing context for the potential scale of the cuts.

Netflix is expanding into advertising, live programming and gaming as it responds to intensifying competition in the streaming landscape.

Planned Job Cuts Reported

Netflix is preparing to eliminate roughly 5% of its staff, with a formal announcement potentially coming as early as next week, Puck News reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the situation.

When asked about the report, Netflix declined to comment.

Context on Workforce and Prior Layoffs

The streaming company had about 16,000 full-time employees at the end of last year. Based on that headcount, a 5% reduction would affect a significant number of roles across the organization.

The reported move would follow the company’s last major round of layoffs in 2022, when Netflix cut hundreds of jobs in response to slowing growth and subscriber losses.

Metric / Event Detail Reported workforce reduction About 5% of employees Timing of announcement Expected as early as next week (per Puck News report) Full-time employees at end of last year About 16,000 Last major layoffs 2022, with hundreds of jobs cut

Competitive Pressures in Streaming

Netflix is contending with a more crowded streaming environment, where media companies are consolidating and YouTube is capturing a larger share of viewer attention and advertising dollars.

Strategic Moves to Diversify Revenue

In response to these pressures, Netflix has been moving beyond its traditional subscription model. The company has been investing in advertising-supported offerings, live programming and gaming as it seeks to broaden and diversify its revenue base.