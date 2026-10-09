Brent Crude Pulls Back After Brief Geopolitical Rally

Key Moments

Brent crude briefly climbed above USD 105/bbl, its highest level in nearly a month, before retreating.

Prices eased after comments from President Trump on Iran and reports of China resuming refined fuel exports.

Brent is quoted around USD 102-103 this morning after touching as high as USD 106 yesterday.

Geopolitical Premium Fades in Brent Market

Danske Research Team reports that Brent crude oil experienced a sharp, temporary rally, with prices briefly trading above USD 105 per barrel to reach their highest level in almost a month. The surge was initially driven by a combination of reduced shipping activity through the Strait of Hormuz and concerns about supply disruptions linked to an approaching hurricane.

The advance proved short-lived, however, as crude prices gave back gains following remarks from President Trump indicating the United States would not launch an attack on Iran before the midterm elections. At the same time, market participants reacted to indications that China is expected to restart exports of refined fuel products, easing some concerns about tightness in the fuel market. Following these developments, Brent slipped back toward the USD 102-103 range.

Drivers Behind the Short-Lived Price Spike

The research team highlights that the initial upside in prices was closely tied to heightened geopolitical and weather-related risks. As noted:

“The initial move higher was a reaction to the sharp drop in Strait of Hormuz traffic following last week’s record number of tanker attacks, alongside concerns over potential production disruptions in the US Gulf Coast as Hurricane Isaias approaches.”

Subsequently, the market reaction evolved as geopolitical risk perceptions shifted:

“In commodities, Brent crude briefly topped USD 105/bbl yesterday, reaching its highest level in almost a month, before easing to around USD 103/bbl overnight after President Trump said the US would not attack Iran before the midterm elections.”

Additional easing in market tensions came from expectations of increased product supply from Asia:

“Reports that China is set to resume refined fuel exports in October also helped ease the fuel market.”

Current Trading Range and Recent Highs

Danske Research Team describes the most recent price action as a pullback from even higher intraday levels:

“Brent is trading at the 102-103 level this morning after having been as high as USD 106 yesterday.”

Brent Price Levels and Context Detail Intraday high (yesterday) USD 106/bbl Brief spike level Above USD 105/bbl, highest in nearly a month Overnight level after U.S.-Iran comments Around USD 103/bbl Quoted trading range this morning USD 102-103/bbl

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