Sterling Drops as GBP/USD Tests Lower End of Range

Key Moments

GBP/USD trades near 1.3200 in the Asian session, close to last week’s lowest level since late June.

Firm USD, supported by a hawkish Fed stance, higher US yields, and geopolitical tensions, weighs on the pair.

Technical signals point to a bearish bias, with key support near 1.3180 and resistance around the 1.3285 area.

Dollar Strength Keeps GBP/USD on the Back Foot

The GBP/USD pair remains weak, hovering around the 1.3200 level during the Asian session on Thursday and trading close to the low reached last week, which was the weakest level since late June.

The US Dollar maintains a firm tone near an 18-month high, underpinned by the Federal Reserve’s hawkish policy outlook, elevated US Treasury yields, and ongoing geopolitical uncertainty. These factors continue to act as a drag on GBP/USD. At the same time, expectations for further monetary tightening by the Bank of England provide some support to the British Pound and help curb a more pronounced decline.

Technical Picture: Bearish Consolidation Within a Defined Range

From a technical standpoint, the pair’s largely sideways movement over roughly the past two weeks is viewed as a consolidation phase within a broader downtrend that started from the August swing high. The upper boundary of this consolidation band aligns with the 100-period Simple Moving Average on the 4-hour chart, indicating that upside attempts remain vulnerable while the broader bias tilts lower.

Technical Indicator / Level Observation Price area Near 1.3200 Range support Around 1.3180 August swing high Near 1.3675 Key resistance zone 1.3285 confluence 4-hour 100-period SMA Coincides with top of current range MACD Negative territory with slightly contracting profile RSI 41.7, below the 50 midline

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence indicator remains below the zero line and shows a mildly contracting pattern, suggesting that bearish momentum persists, though not in an aggressive fashion. The Relative Strength Index stands at 41.7, under the midpoint, supporting a slightly negative directional bias. Taken together, these signals support the prospect of a break below the range floor near 1.3180.

A clear move through that support would point to a continuation of the decline that began from the August monthly swing high around 1.3675. On the upside, the 1.3285 confluence zone is expected to present a significant barrier to any recovery attempts. A sustained break above that region would be required to reduce selling pressure and signal a potentially more constructive phase for GBP/USD.