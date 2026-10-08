Kiwi Holds Ground as Rising US Yields Reinforce Dollar

Key Moments

NZD/USD traded near 0.5600 during Asian hours on Thursday after earlier volatility and modest prior-day losses.

U.S. 10-year and 30-year Treasury yields were around 5.31% and 5.70%, supporting renewed U.S. Dollar strength.

Money markets fully priced in another RBNZ rate hike by December, ahead of the October 28 policy decision.

NZD/USD Steadies Despite Stronger U.S. Dollar

NZD/USD moved in a consolidative manner during Asian trading on Thursday, fluctuating after a volatile session that followed modest losses the previous day. The pair remained slightly higher on the day, changing hands around 0.5600.

The upside in the New Zealand Dollar appeared constrained as the U.S. Dollar found renewed support from a rebound in U.S. Treasury yields toward levels described as the highest since 2002. This backdrop kept downside risks in focus for the Kiwi against the Greenback.

U.S. Treasury Yields and Fed Signals in Focus

At the time of writing, the yield on the U.S. 10-year Treasury traded around 5.31%, while the 30-year yield was near 5.70%. These elevated yields continued to underpin the U.S. Dollar as investors positioned around upcoming commentary from Federal Reserve officials, including Christopher Waller and Alberto Musalem, for potential guidance on the policy outlook.

A recent rise in oil prices has revived worries about persistent inflation, reinforcing expectations for higher-for-longer interest rates. Market sentiment remained closely tied to Federal Reserve policy signals. Minutes from the Fed’s most recent meeting indicated policymakers were unanimous in backing the September rate increase, and that a majority viewed one additional hike before year-end as appropriate.

While many market participants largely expected the Fed to keep rates unchanged at its October meeting, CME’s FedWatch tool showed traders were still assigning a 78.3% probability to another rate increase in December.

Instrument / Expectation Level / Probability U.S. 10-year Treasury yield 5.31% U.S. 30-year Treasury yield 5.70% Implied probability of December Fed rate hike (CME’s FedWatch) 78.3%

Broad Dollar Strength Returns After G10 Divergence

According to strategists at Scotiabank, the U.S. Dollar has regained firm traction across major currency pairs after a phase in which performance among G10 currencies had been more mixed. They noted that “the USD is once again showing broad strength for the first time in nearly a week” following a period when “the G10 currencies had shown some dispersion in their performance.” The strategists characterized the latest move as a broad-based advance, contrasting with the more uneven trading seen in earlier sessions.

RBNZ Outlook and Market Pricing

In New Zealand, expectations for further policy tightening remained elevated after the Reserve Bank of New Zealand recently implemented a 25-basis-point interest rate increase. Money markets fully priced in an additional rate hike by December, with investors now closely monitoring the central bank’s next policy announcement scheduled for October 28.

New Zealand Dollar – Key Drivers

The New Zealand Dollar (NZD), commonly referred to as the Kiwi, is widely traded and its value is largely influenced by the performance of the New Zealand economy and decisions by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ). However, several specific factors can play an outsized role in NZD movements.

Because China is New Zealand’s largest trading partner, developments in the Chinese economy tend to have a meaningful impact on the Kiwi. Weaker Chinese economic data can imply reduced demand for New Zealand exports, weighing on domestic growth and, in turn, on NZD. Dairy prices are another critical driver, as dairy products represent New Zealand’s primary export. Higher dairy prices bolster export revenues, supporting the broader economy and typically the currency as well.

RBNZ Policy and Rate Differentials

The RBNZ targets inflation of 1% to 3% over the medium term, with a preference for keeping it close to the 2% midpoint. To achieve this, the central bank adjusts interest rates to influence economic activity. When inflation is elevated, higher policy rates can help cool demand, but they also tend to lift bond yields, increasing the attractiveness of New Zealand assets to foreign investors and providing support to NZD. Conversely, interest rate cuts generally reduce the appeal of the currency.

The interest rate differential between New Zealand and the United States – both current and expected – is a key factor for the NZD/USD pair. Perceptions about how RBNZ policy will evolve relative to the U.S. Federal Reserve can significantly influence currency flows and valuation.

Economic Data and Risk Sentiment Effects on NZD

Macroeconomic indicators from New Zealand are closely watched by market participants assessing the health of the economy and the potential direction of monetary policy. Strong growth, low unemployment, and robust confidence readings tend to favor NZD, both by signaling a healthier domestic backdrop and by potentially prompting the RBNZ to maintain or adopt a tighter policy stance if inflation is also elevated. Conversely, soft data typically pressures the currency lower.

Broader global risk sentiment is another important element. The New Zealand Dollar generally performs better in risk-on environments, when investor confidence is higher and prospects for global growth and commodities are perceived as favorable. In contrast, during periods of market stress or heightened uncertainty, investors often reduce exposure to higher-risk assets, which can lead to selling pressure on NZD in favor of perceived safe havens.