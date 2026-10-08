Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home » Stock Market News » Generac Upgraded by Wall Street On AI Power Surge

Generac Upgraded by Wall Street On AI Power Surge

Written by Brian McColl
Brian McColl
Brian McColl is a fundamental and technical analysis expert and mentor. Brian has been a part of the Forex and stock markets for more than ten years as a freelancing trader.
, | Updated:

Key Moments

  • Generac Holdings stock advanced 1.2% in pre-market trading after two firms issued Overweight ratings on the same morning.
  • The bullish calls focused on Generac’s long-term Amazon data center power agreement, with a potential value of up to $8 billion over seven years.
  • GNRC gained ground even as the S&P 500 fell 0.6%, the Dow Jones slipped 1.0%, and the Nasdaq declined 0.9% amid a risk-off backdrop.

Dual Upgrades Drive Early Strength in GNRC

Generac Holdings (NYSE:GNRC) traded higher in pre-open dealings, with the stock up 1.2% after two Wall Street firms released upbeat research views on the same morning. Both reports highlighted the rapid build-out of the company’s data center power operations as a key driver.

KeyBanc shifted its stance on Generac from Sector Weight to Overweight and set a $280 price objective. At the same time, Piper Sandler began coverage with an Overweight rating and a $303 price target. Both recommendations were issued before the opening bell, creating a concentrated wave of positive sentiment around the name.

Amazon Agreement Anchors Long-Term Growth Story

The positive calls centered on Generac’s long-term supply arrangement with Amazon, which was agreed in September 2026. The contract carries a potential value of up to $8 billion over a seven-year term.

Under the agreement, Generac has $2.4 billion of committed deliveries running through 2028, with 50% take-or-pay provisions. The structure is designed to ramp to approximately $400 million per quarter starting in the third quarter of 2027, providing a clearer framework for future revenue tied to data center power needs.

Data Center Backlog and Revenue Targets

Piper Sandler highlighted that Generac has built roughly $4 billion of data center backlog in less than a year. According to the firm, management has laid out a path to achieve between $3 billion and $3.2 billion in data center revenue by 2028.

MetricValue / RangeTimeframe / Notes
Amazon supply agreement potential value$8 billionOver seven years
Committed deliveries under Amazon deal$2.4 billionThrough 2028, 50% take-or-pay
Quarterly revenue ramp from Amazon agreementApproximately $400 million per quarterBeginning in Q3 2027
Data center backlogRoughly $4 billionBuilt in under one year
Management’s data center revenue target$3 billion – $3.2 billionBy 2028

Analyst Perspectives on Capacity vs Demand

KeyBanc pointed out that the primary question for investors is now centered on Generac’s ability to scale capacity, rather than on demand visibility. The firm voiced confidence in the robustness of the company’s supply chain, specifically referencing its engine partner Baudouin/Weichai.

GNRC Outperforms in Risk-Off Market

The move higher in Generac shares came against a weak broader equity backdrop. The S&P 500 was down 0.6%, the Dow Jones declined 1.0%, and the Nasdaq fell 0.9%, reflecting a risk-off tone across major U.S. benchmarks. GNRC’s relative strength in this environment highlighted that the stock’s advance was being driven by company-specific catalysts rather than general market momentum.

Insider Transaction Seen as Non-Event

The article also noted a recent insider sale by Generac Home President Norman Taffe. He sold 550 shares under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 trading plan on October 5-6. The transaction was described as modest and was viewed as carrying no material signal for investors.

Convergence of Bullish Calls Reinforces Thesis

In aggregate, the alignment of two independent Overweight ratings issued during the same pre-market session, each underscoring the potentially transformative impact of the Amazon data center agreement, provided investors with renewed confidence. This combination of factors encouraged market participants to bid Generac shares higher despite a challenging macro environment.

TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News

  • EUR/JPY Dips but Holds Bullish Structure Above SupportEUR/JPY Dips but Holds Bullish Structure Above Support Key Moments EUR/JPY traded around 184.95 in early European dealings on Thursday, posting modest losses while staying near recent highs. Eurozone HICP inflation eased to 2.8% YoY in June from 3.2% in May, coming in below the […]
  • NZ Dollar Falls as Cautious Trade Supports US DollarNZ Dollar Falls as Cautious Trade Supports US Dollar Key Moments NZD/USD reversed an early move higher toward 0.5785 and traded back near 0.5770-0.5765, just above last week's low. Safe-haven demand for the U.S. Dollar persisted amid geopolitical tensions, offsetting brief […]
  • Forex Market: GBP/USD daily trading outlookForex Market: GBP/USD daily trading outlook Yesterdays trade saw GBP/USD within the range of 1.5614-1.5391, the highest since December 30th. The pair closed at 1.5587, surging 0.97% for the day after it settled last week 2.1% higher.At 06:43 GMT today GBP/USD was down 0.05% for the […]
  • Forex Market: GBP/USD daily trading outlookForex Market: GBP/USD daily trading outlook Friday’s trade saw GBP/USD within the range of 1.5679-1.5547 to settle up 0.15% at 1.5624, closing the week 0.7% higher after a 0.6% drop the previous week.At 07:10 GMT today GBP/USD was up 0.07% to trade at 1.5640. The cross held in a […]
  • Google Inc. secures stability in technology patent warsGoogle Inc. secures stability in technology patent wars Google Inc. has managed to enter the top ranks of technology companies building stockpiles of legally-protected innovations, thanks to the fact that the company was awarded nearly 2,000 patents in the U.S. over 2013. This is almost double the […]
  • USD/CAD Softens as Market Shifts Attention Back to Canadian DataUSD/CAD Softens as Market Shifts Attention Back to Canadian Data Key Moments USD/CAD is trading near 1.3765 and has largely followed broader US dollar moves during the holiday period. Scotiabank highlights upcoming Canadian PMI, trade, and employment data as key drivers for the Canadian […]