Generac Upgraded by Wall Street On AI Power Surge

Key Moments

Generac Holdings stock advanced 1.2% in pre-market trading after two firms issued Overweight ratings on the same morning.

The bullish calls focused on Generac’s long-term Amazon data center power agreement, with a potential value of up to $8 billion over seven years.

GNRC gained ground even as the S&P 500 fell 0.6%, the Dow Jones slipped 1.0%, and the Nasdaq declined 0.9% amid a risk-off backdrop.

Dual Upgrades Drive Early Strength in GNRC

Generac Holdings (NYSE:GNRC) traded higher in pre-open dealings, with the stock up 1.2% after two Wall Street firms released upbeat research views on the same morning. Both reports highlighted the rapid build-out of the company’s data center power operations as a key driver.

KeyBanc shifted its stance on Generac from Sector Weight to Overweight and set a $280 price objective. At the same time, Piper Sandler began coverage with an Overweight rating and a $303 price target. Both recommendations were issued before the opening bell, creating a concentrated wave of positive sentiment around the name.

Amazon Agreement Anchors Long-Term Growth Story

The positive calls centered on Generac’s long-term supply arrangement with Amazon, which was agreed in September 2026. The contract carries a potential value of up to $8 billion over a seven-year term.

Under the agreement, Generac has $2.4 billion of committed deliveries running through 2028, with 50% take-or-pay provisions. The structure is designed to ramp to approximately $400 million per quarter starting in the third quarter of 2027, providing a clearer framework for future revenue tied to data center power needs.

Data Center Backlog and Revenue Targets

Piper Sandler highlighted that Generac has built roughly $4 billion of data center backlog in less than a year. According to the firm, management has laid out a path to achieve between $3 billion and $3.2 billion in data center revenue by 2028.

Metric Value / Range Timeframe / Notes Amazon supply agreement potential value $8 billion Over seven years Committed deliveries under Amazon deal $2.4 billion Through 2028, 50% take-or-pay Quarterly revenue ramp from Amazon agreement Approximately $400 million per quarter Beginning in Q3 2027 Data center backlog Roughly $4 billion Built in under one year Management’s data center revenue target $3 billion – $3.2 billion By 2028

Analyst Perspectives on Capacity vs Demand

KeyBanc pointed out that the primary question for investors is now centered on Generac’s ability to scale capacity, rather than on demand visibility. The firm voiced confidence in the robustness of the company’s supply chain, specifically referencing its engine partner Baudouin/Weichai.

GNRC Outperforms in Risk-Off Market

The move higher in Generac shares came against a weak broader equity backdrop. The S&P 500 was down 0.6%, the Dow Jones declined 1.0%, and the Nasdaq fell 0.9%, reflecting a risk-off tone across major U.S. benchmarks. GNRC’s relative strength in this environment highlighted that the stock’s advance was being driven by company-specific catalysts rather than general market momentum.

Insider Transaction Seen as Non-Event

The article also noted a recent insider sale by Generac Home President Norman Taffe. He sold 550 shares under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 trading plan on October 5-6. The transaction was described as modest and was viewed as carrying no material signal for investors.

Convergence of Bullish Calls Reinforces Thesis

In aggregate, the alignment of two independent Overweight ratings issued during the same pre-market session, each underscoring the potentially transformative impact of the Amazon data center agreement, provided investors with renewed confidence. This combination of factors encouraged market participants to bid Generac shares higher despite a challenging macro environment.