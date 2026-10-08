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Home » Forex and Currency News » Euro Gains vs Yen as Markets Shrug Off Japan Surplus

Euro Gains vs Yen as Markets Shrug Off Japan Surplus

Written by Brian McColl
Brian McColl
Brian McColl is a fundamental and technical analysis expert and mentor. Brian has been a part of the Forex and stock markets for more than ten years as a freelancing trader.
, | Updated:

Key Moments

  • EUR/JPY rose 0.14% to around 177.15 during Asian trading on Thursday, partially retracing Wednesday’s sharp decline.
  • Japan’s August Current Account surplus climbed to ¥4,062B, exceeding both the ¥3,194.6B consensus and the previous ¥2,988B reading.
  • France targets a deficit cut from 5.4% of GDP this year to 5.0% by 2027, but analysts warn political risk is likely to keep a premium on the Euro.

EUR/JPY Edges Higher as Yen Lags

The Euro (EUR) gained modest ground against the Japanese Yen (JPY) during Asian trading on Thursday, with the pair up 0.14% around 177.15. The move marked a limited rebound after a steep decline on Wednesday, as the Japanese currency underperformed even in the face of stronger domestic external balances.

Japan’s Current Account Surplus Beats Expectations

Fresh data showed that Japan’s Current Account surplus expanded to 4,062 billion yen in August. This surpassed market estimates of 3,194.6 billion yen and improved on the previous reading of 2,988 billion yen. The positive surprise would typically be viewed as supportive for the JPY, as a larger surplus reflects net capital inflows into Japan.

IndicatorActualConsensusPreviousRelease TimeFrequencySource
Current Account n.s.a. (Japan)¥4,062B¥3,194.6B¥2,988BWed Oct 07, 2026 23:50MonthlyMinistry of Finance of Japan

The Current Account, published by the Ministry of Finance, captures net flows from trade in goods and services as well as interest payments into and out of Japan. A surplus indicates that capital inflows exceed capital outflows, which is typically interpreted as constructive for the Yen, whereas a deficit signals net capital outflows and is usually considered negative for the currency.

Monetary Policy: BoJ Hawkish Signals Gain Traction

On the policy side, Bank of Japan (BoJ) policymaker Ayano Sato, appointed by Japan, stated on Tuesday that she supports raising interest rates in several stages. The backing of a more hawkish stance by Japan’s representative board members is viewed as enhancing the BoJ’s policy credibility.

Japanese Yen Performance Against Majors

Despite the strong external account figures and hawkish policy remarks, the Japanese Yen remained soft in broader foreign exchange trading. The JPY was the weakest performer against the New Zealand Dollar, according to the latest daily moves.

Base: JPYAgainst NZDAgainst Other Majors
PerformanceJPY was weakest versus NZDUnderperformance noted across other major pairs

The accompanying currency heat map framework compares percentage changes of major currencies versus one another. The base currency is chosen from the left column and the quote currency from the top row. For instance, selecting the Japanese Yen on the left and moving horizontally to the US Dollar cell provides the percentage move for JPY (base)/USD (quote).

Euro Outlook Clouded by French Fiscal and Political Risks

While the Euro has shown tentative stabilization against the Yen, its broader prospects remain constrained by mounting fiscal concerns in France. The single currency has lagged in recent weeks as French government bonds have been hit by heavy selling pressure linked to the country’s rising debt burden.

In an effort to address widening fiscal worries, presidential candidate Marine Le Pen has proposed €140 billion in annual spending cuts. However, market participants are skeptical about the minority government’s ability to push such a package through Parliament without concessions. Even if the plan is ultimately approved, persistent political uncertainty is seen as maintaining a risk premium on the Euro.

France’s Budget Path and Persistent Risk Premium

Analysts at Nomura highlighted that France’s draft budget is designed to reduce the deficit “from an expected 5.4% of GDP this year to 5.0% in 2027,” but stressed that “even this fairly modest reduction looks challenging amid political and public resistance to further belt-tightening.” They added that they see “routes for PM Lecornu to secure budget passage, potentially through opposition party compromises or Article 49.3,” yet also argued that “even successful passage is unlikely to remove France’s political risk premium ahead of the 2027 elections.”

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