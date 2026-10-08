Constellation Brands Falls on Downgrade, Mixed Q2

Key Moments

Constellation Brands stock is down 1.1% in pre-market trading after a downgrade from Buy to Hold and a price target cut to $135 from $192.

Fiscal Q2 2027 results showed adjusted EPS of $3.74 and net sales of $2.63 billion beating estimates, while beer depletions declined 0.6%.

Management reaffirmed full-year comparable EPS guidance of $11.20–$11.90 and suggested performance could reach the high end if recent trends continue.

HSBC Downgrade Weighs on Pre-Market Trading

Constellation Brands stock is under pressure in pre-open trading, falling 1.1% after HSBC cut its rating on the shares from Buy to Hold. HSBC also reduced its price target sharply to $135 from $192, citing persistent softness in the company’s two key beer brands. The firm noted that a boost tied to the FIFA World Cup provided only a temporary lift to on-premise volumes in the current quarter.

The downgrade, released this morning, follows a selloff that started in the prior session after the company reported its fiscal second-quarter 2027 results.

RBC and UBS Trim Targets but Maintain Positive Stance

Other major brokers also adjusted their views following the earnings release, though they stayed constructive on the stock. RBC Capital and UBS both cut their price targets for Constellation Brands but maintained bullish recommendations after a quarter in which management indicated that trends improved in September.