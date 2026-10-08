Citi Names Top Semiconductor Picks Ahead of Q3 Earnings

Key Moments

Citi identified AMD, Texas Instruments, Lam Research, Teradyne and Synopsys as its preferred buy-rated semiconductor names going into third-quarter earnings.

The SOX semiconductor index has climbed 24% from its summer correction, while Citi says the sector is in “Phase 2” of its playbook, driven by data center and auto/industrial demand.

Citi downgraded NXP Semiconductors, Universal Display and Nova, citing weaker estimate momentum, smartphone softness and a more balanced risk-reward profile.

Citi Narrows Focus to Five Core Semiconductor Buys

Investing.com – Citi has turned more selective on semiconductor stocks after a sharp sector rebound, naming Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN), Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX), Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) and Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) as its top buy-rated ideas heading into third-quarter earnings.

Analyst Atif Malik wrote that this refined list reflects a more discriminating stance on the group as valuations and expectations have risen following the recent rally.

Semiconductor Cycle Positioned in “Phase 2”

Malik noted that the SOX semiconductor index has recovered 24% from its summer pullback, broadly matching Citi’s prior call made ahead of its Technology, Media, and Telecommunications (TMT) conference.

According to the analyst, the industry is still in “Phase 2” of Citi’s sector playbook, supported primarily by data center demand, which he said now represents roughly 40% of total semiconductor consumption. A continuing recovery in automotive and industrial applications accounts for about 20% of end demand. In contrast, demand for PCs and smartphones remains soft.

Estimate Revisions Cool, With Pockets of Strength

Citi observed that earnings estimate revision momentum slowed in the second quarter and expects further deceleration in the third. Within the sector, networking, semiconductor equipment and analog semiconductors currently exhibit the strongest positive revision trends, followed by compute and memory.

The bank anticipates the most pronounced sales estimate changes in compute, particularly among networking-focused companies such as Marvell and Astera Labs, as well as CPU-exposed names including AMD, Intel and Nvidia. Analog suppliers such as Texas Instruments and Analog Devices are next in line, followed by semiconductor capital equipment manufacturers Lam Research and Teradyne.

“While 4Q is typically a seasonally weaker quarter for analog semis, we expect most companies to guide above seasonal trends,” Malik said.

Rating and Target Changes: NXP, Universal Display and Nova Cut

As part of its more targeted positioning, Citi downgraded three semiconductor-related stocks, citing stock-specific and end-market factors.

Company New Rating Previous Rating (Implied) New Price Target Old Price Target Key Rationale NXP Semiconductors Neutral Not specified $260 $370 Weaker estimate revisions than peers and limited data center exposure Universal Display Sell Not specified $71 $85 Concerns over smartphone market weakness next year Nova Neutral Not specified $415 $550 Risk-reward now seen as balanced

For NXP Semiconductors, the bank shifted its rating to Neutral and lowered its price target to $260 from $370, pointing to relatively weaker estimate revision trends compared with peers and limited participation in data center demand.

Universal Display was cut to Sell, with Citi trimming its target price to $71 from $85, as Malik highlighted expected weakness in the smartphone market next year.

Citi also moved Nova to Neutral and reduced its price target to $415 from $550, stating that the current setup reflects a more balanced risk-reward profile.

Debate Over Data Center “Power Wall” and Capacity Outlook

Malik said one of the central investor debates revolves around a potential “Power Wall” in 2028, referencing TrendForce’s view that interconnection delays and transmission bottlenecks could begin to impede new data center build-outs.

Citi’s own analysis points to adequate long-term supply, with the bank forecasting global data center capacity to climb from 140 gigawatts in 2026 to 395 gigawatts by 2031. This compares with its projected demand of 370 gigawatts over that period. As a result, Citi sees the key challenges as relating to the timing, geographic distribution and physical deliverability of power, rather than a strict shortage of total available capacity.

Conferences Poised to Influence Sentiment Ahead of Earnings

Looking ahead, Malik said conversations with investors at the upcoming SEMICON and OCP conferences next week are likely to be important in shaping market sentiment toward the semiconductor complex in the run-up to third-quarter earnings.