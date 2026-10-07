Finland Halts Google Data Center Work for Eco Review

Key Moments

Finnish authorities ordered preparatory work at Google’s planned Muhos and Kajaani data center sites to be suspended until mandatory environmental impact assessments are completed.

The move affects part of Google’s previously announced €13 billion digital infrastructure investment in Finland over the next two years.

Regulators are examining allegations that hundreds of hectares of forest were cleared without the required environmental review, prompting potential enforcement actions.

Regulator Orders Immediate Suspension of Site Activities

Finland has instructed that work at two of Google’s planned data center locations in the country be stopped until compulsory environmental impact assessments are carried out.

The Finnish Supervisory Agency (LVV) said on Tuesday it had ordered Tuike Finland, a company acting on Google’s behalf, to “immediately suspend, and no later than 23 October 2026, all preparatory measures that would significantly alter the environment in connection with the planned data centre projects in Muhos and Kajaani”.

LVV has been reviewing whether Tuike Finland proceeded with clearing large forest areas at the Muhos and Kajaani sites without first conducting a legally required environmental impact assessment.

Scale of Investment and Alleged Environmental Impact

The US technology company announced in September a €13 billion program to expand digital infrastructure in Finland over the next two years to support its artificial intelligence plans. The company described this as its largest single investment in Europe.

Concerns over the environmental implications of the project have intensified. The chair of the Finnish Association for Nature Conservation, Hanna Halmeenpaa, told AFP last week that “nature sites which should be preserved” had been logged in a deforested area of more than 300 hectares (741 acres).

According to Tommi Muilu, head of LVV’s environment department, work already carried out at the locations has included tree removal, stripping of topsoil, construction of site roads and storage areas, and modification of ditches.

Regulatory Demands and Potential Enforcement

Tuike Finland has been instructed to submit an explanation and outline how it plans to proceed by October 14. LVV stated that if Tuike Finland fails to meet this requirement, the agency may begin “enforcement proceedings.”

Party Role/Action LVV (Finnish Supervisory Agency) Ordered suspension of preparatory work and is investigating potential violations of environmental impact assessment requirements. Tuike Finland Represents Google in the projects and must provide an explanation and future plans by October 14. Finnish Association for Nature Conservation Raised concerns about logging in areas described as “nature sites which should be preserved.”

Google Response and Mitigation Efforts

Google spokesman Sondre Ronander acknowledged shortcomings in how the projects have been managed so far.

“We understand the concerns and have fallen short of our own high standards in this instance,” he said in a statement sent to AFP. “We will study the LVV’s findings and follow their guidance.”

Ronander added that the company had “acted in good faith” and put in place environmental surveys and measures. He also said: “As we continue our long-term work in the region, we are advancing our landscaping and biodiversity plans, which include tree planting across 130 hectares at Muhos.”

Government Signals Project Delays

Finland’s Minister of the Environment and Climate, Sari Multala, indicated that Google’s plans in the country are likely to face delays as a result of the environmental assessment issues.

Multala told newspaper Helsingin Sanomat on Tuesday that “this is a serious matter: all companies operating in Finland must comply with the law. In this case, that has not happened.”