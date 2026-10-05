Estée Lauder Spikes Pre-Market on Earnings, Upgrade

Key Moments

Estee Lauder Companies Inc Class A stock rose 2.6% in pre-market trading after a Barclays upgrade to Overweight and a price target increase to $108.

Barclays flagged stronger-than-expected fiscal fourth-quarter 2026 organic sales and highlighted the broadening nature of the company’s recovery.

Estee Lauder reported adjusted EPS of $0.39 on revenue of $3.63 billion in its fiscal fourth quarter of 2026, beating estimates and delivering notable margin gains.

Barclays Upgrade Drives Early Trading Strength

Estee Lauder Companies Inc Class A shares advanced 2.6% in pre-open trading after Barclays upgraded the stock from Equalweight to Overweight and lifted its price target to $108 from $97. The firm pointed to mounting signs that the beauty group’s turnaround is gaining traction across multiple regions and product lines.

Barclays analyst Lauren Lieberman linked the rating change to better-than-anticipated organic sales in Estee Lauder’s fiscal fourth quarter of 2026. Lieberman argued that these results mark the start of a more comprehensive growth phase in fiscal 2027 and beyond.

Attractive Profile Within Global Consumer Staples

In its research, Barclays indicated that the company’s projected sales trajectory and earnings outlook position Estee Lauder as one of the most compelling names in the global consumer staples index. The brokerage emphasized that revenue growth has become more evenly distributed seven quarters after the company launched its turnaround plan.

Barclays also projected that structural shifts in Estee Lauder’s operating model could support ongoing reinvestment while gradually pushing margins into the high-teens range over time.

Leadership Updates Reinforce Confidence

Alongside the analyst call, Estee Lauder announced new brand leadership appointments following the planned retirement of a senior brand president, signaling continuity at the management level. This added to the generally constructive narrative surrounding the stock.

Separately, Bernstein SocGen reaffirmed a Market Perform rating on the shares and maintained a price target of $106, helping keep the overall analyst stance skewed positively toward the company.

Fiscal Q4 2026 Earnings Beat Expectations

Estee Lauder recently delivered a stronger-than-expected fiscal fourth-quarter 2026 performance. Adjusted earnings per share came in at $0.39, topping Wall Street’s estimate of $0.32. Revenue also exceeded forecasts, reaching $3.63 billion versus the expected $3.55 billion, accompanied by substantial margin gains.

Metric (Fiscal Q4 2026) Reported Consensus Estimate Adjusted EPS $0.39 $0.32 Revenue $3.63 billion $3.55 billion

Barclays drew on these results, together with management’s remarks at the Barclays Global Consumer Conference last month regarding drivers of margin expansion, as the analytical base for its upgrade decision.

Market Context and Valuation Backdrop

The analyst action and the company’s recent operational progress stood out against a weaker broader U.S. equity tape, with the S&P 500, Dow Jones, and Nasdaq all trading slightly lower during the session.

Estee Lauder’s fundamentals include a gross profit margin of 75%, which Barclays cited as supporting its thesis on further margin expansion. With the stock still well below its 52-week peak of $121.64, many investors appear to view the current level as offering substantial upside potential as the turnaround strategy continues to play out.

The combination of a prominent upgrade, better-than-forecast earnings, and fresh corporate announcements created a strong pre-market catalyst for Estee Lauder shares.