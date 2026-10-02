Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home » Stock Market News » Meta near breakout as bulls eye $786 target

Meta near breakout as bulls eye $786 target

Written by Brian McColl
Brian McColl
Brian McColl is a fundamental and technical analysis expert and mentor. Brian has been a part of the Forex and stock markets for more than ten years as a freelancing trader.
, | Updated:

Key Moments

  • META trades near $729.62, consolidating between $722.51 and $736.85 just below a key $736-$737 resistance zone.
  • Technical structure remains bullish, with price above major moving averages and a Bollinger upper band target near $786.79.
  • Fundamentals show trailing-twelve-month revenue of $228.25 billion, 27.7% year-over-year growth, and a forward P/E of 22.57 supporting a Strong Buy consensus.

Compression Below Resistance Signals Imminent Move

META is trading almost exactly at its pivot level, with the stock at $729.62 after a modest 0.48% gain in the latest session. The intraday range between $722.51 and $736.85 highlights a tightly defined battlefield: buyers have repeatedly stepped in around the low $720s, while sellers continue to defend the $736-$737 band that has capped advances since the open. Rather than reflecting indecision, this pattern points to price compression ahead of a potential breakout or reversal.

Meta’s own outlook projects Q3 2026 total revenue between $61 and $64 billion, a range that, if achieved, would reinforce its profile as a scaled growth story. Derivatives markets appear to be aligning with that narrative. A total of 62 analysts currently assign META a “Strong Buy” rating, while open interest in Binance futures has increased by 6.86% over the past 24 hours, suggesting traders are adding exposure rather than closing positions. For many market participants, this combination is being treated as a meaningful signal rather than background noise.

Participants in both the underlying equity and tokenized share markets are increasingly blending real-time derivatives indicators with the evolving earnings picture, a dual-framework approach that is tracked regularly at Blockchain.news.

Technical Setup: Bullish Structure With Paused Momentum

From a pure price-action perspective, short-term momentum has flattened. The MACD histogram has compressed to essentially zero, indicating that the strong move that carried META from the 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) at $638.49 to current levels has stalled and now requires a fresh catalyst. At the same time, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) reading of 60.14 keeps the stock out of overbought territory, leaving room for further gains without immediately triggering heavy profit-taking.

The overall moving average configuration continues to favor the bulls. META sits comfortably above the 20-day simple moving average (SMA 20) at $711.84 and remains well above the SMA 50 at $638.49, confirming that the primary trend is intact. The near-term challenge lies at the 7-day simple moving average (SMA 7) at $734.85, roughly $5 above the current price, which represents the first technical ceiling that needs to be reclaimed.

Bollinger Bands reinforce this cautiously constructive setup. With a %B value of 0.62, META is trading in the upper half of the band without being stretched toward the upper boundary at $786.79. That upper band aligns closely with the near-term technical price objective. The lower band sits at $636.89, far below the current quote, implying that a full mean-reversion move to that level would likely require a major macro shock rather than routine volatility. The Average True Range (ATR) of $26.84 provides a practical gauge for position sizing, suggesting that daily moves of $25-$30 in either direction fall within normal volatility and should not unsettle disciplined investors.

The Stochastic oscillator adds another layer of nuance. With %K at 54.37 crossing above %D at 43.50, the indicator is generating an early bullish crossover signal. While subtle on its own, this signal becomes more significant when viewed alongside a flat MACD and mid-range RSI, a combination that has historically favored controlled upside follow-through rather than sharp breakdowns.

Key Technical Reference Levels

Indicator / LevelValueComment
Last price / pivot$729.62Trading near equilibrium level
Intraday range$722.51 – $736.85Compression below resistance
Immediate resistance$736.74Key short-term barrier
Strong resistance$743.96Next upside checkpoint
Immediate support$722.40Short-term floor
Strong support$715.28Critical downside level
SMA 7$734.85First moving-average resistance
SMA 20$711.84Intermediate trend guide
SMA 50$638.49Primary trend support
Bollinger upper band$786.79Near-term technical target area
Bollinger lower band$636.89Extreme downside band
RSI60.14Neutral-to-bullish momentum
%B0.62Upper half of Bollinger range
ATR$26.84Typical daily volatility
Stochastic %K54.37Crossing upward
Stochastic %D43.50Support for bullish crossover

Fundamentals: High-Growth AI Story at a Discounted Multiple

On the fundamental side, Meta’s profile remains robust. Trailing-twelve-month revenue totals $228.25 billion, reflecting year-over-year growth of 27.7%. Net income stands at $68.10 billion. The stock trades at a trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 27.35, with a forward P/E of 22.57. For a company expanding revenue at nearly 28% annually, a forward multiple in the low 20s is being interpreted as a relative discount that the market is gradually closing.

Forecasts call for earnings and revenue to increase by 14.4% and 15.8% per year, respectively, with earnings per share expected to grow 13.9% annually. Against this, Meta has guided 2026 capital expenditures – including principal payments on finance leases – to a range of $130-$145 billion. This sizable investment program represents the core of the bearish argument and has prompted caution among some analysts. However, proponents contend that this spending is directed toward building AI infrastructure that enhances ad targeting effectiveness across the Family of Apps, which contributes more than 97% of Meta’s revenue.

TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News

  • Canoo announces Chapter 7 Bankruptcy Code filingCanoo announces Chapter 7 Bankruptcy Code filing Canoo Inc (NASDAQ: GOEV), a high-tech advanced mobility and energy company, said that it had filed a voluntary petition for relief under Chapter 7 of the US Bankruptcy Code.As a result, a Bankruptcy Trustee will be appointed to oversee […]
  • Forex Market: NZD/USD daily forecastForex Market: NZD/USD daily forecast During yesterday’s trading session NZD/USD traded within the range of 0.8463-0.8515 and closed at 0.8488.At 8:26 GMT today NZD/USD was losing 0.09% for the day to trade at 0.8484. The pair touched a daily low at 0.8480 at 8:18 GMT. […]
  • Daimler share price up, projects future growth on MercedesDaimler share price up, projects future growth on Mercedes Daimler AG projected higher demand for its Mercedes brand in China, that would boost earnings in 2015, as the carmaker reported its fourth quarter results.Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche said Daimlers operating profit will jump at least […]
  • AUD/USD trades steadily after Australian trade balance data, Fed taper speculation continuesAUD/USD trades steadily after Australian trade balance data, Fed taper speculation continues Australian dollar traded steadily against its US peer on Wednesday, after a report showed that Australian trade balance deficit contracted more than projected in September, while upbeat services sector data released yesterday out of the United […]
  • Forex Market: GBP/USD daily trading forecastForex Market: GBP/USD daily trading forecast Yesterday’s trade saw GBP/USD within the range of 1.6160-1.6253. The pair closed at 1.6186, losing 0.17% on a daily basis.At 7:18 GMT today GBP/USD was up 0.02% for the day to trade at 1.6188. The pair broke the first key resistance and […]
  • Oil steady near one-week high on QE outlook, drop in inventoriesOil steady near one-week high on QE outlook, drop in inventories Oil remained steady in the early European session and traded near one-week high after Ben Bernanke said before Congress that the U.S. economy currently needs Feds accommodative monetary policy in the foreseeable future and it can even be […]