Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home » Commodities News » Copper Hovers at Key Fib Pivot as Traders Weigh Options

Copper Hovers at Key Fib Pivot as Traders Weigh Options

Written by Sandra Leggero
Sandra Leggero
Sandra Leggero has a background in financial markets, having spent more than 9 years in commodities trading for several European and Asian companies. She holds a degree in Economics from the University of Pavia and specializes in emerging markets.
, | Updated:

Key Moments

  • Copper is trading at $6.5795, sitting just above key 61.8% Fibonacci support around $6.57.
  • Trend indicators remain bearish, with price below the 20- and 200-period SMAs and the 5-hour SuperTrend negative at $6.7376.
  • Bearish and bullish trade setups show asymmetric risk-reward, but conviction is higher on the downside while bulls face a low-confidence “falling knife” scenario.

Price Action at a Pivotal Support Zone

As of the latest 5-hour candle, copper is trading at $6.5795, holding just above a key 61.8% Fibonacci retracement region near $6.57. This area has repeatedly drawn in buyers, reflected in multiple long lower wicks and the appearance of a doji candle, which highlights hesitation rather than a clear capitulation by bulls.

Despite intermittent buying interest at this level, price remains confined within a defined downward channel. Momentum indicators, including the MACD, are tilted to the downside, reinforcing the prevailing bearish bias and keeping the focus on whether this support will hold or give way.

Trend Structure and Sentiment

Downside control is evident in the trend signals. The 5-hour SuperTrend indicator is negative at $6.7376, and copper is trading below both the 20-period and 200-period simple moving averages, underscoring the broader bearish structure.

  • Bears in charge: The prevailing trend points lower, with price action and indicators aligned to the downside.
  • Bulls on defense: Buyers are leaning on the Fibonacci confluence and doji formation for potential support, but conviction is limited, with the setup resembling an attempt to catch a “falling knife”.
  • Downside risk: A firm move below $6.52 would signal a potential acceleration of the decline, and the nearby low-volume rebound area could turn into a trap for late, optimistic buyers.

Bearish vs. Bullish Trade Ideas

Trading plans around this level are split between those looking to ride the downtrend and those attempting to capitalize on a potential rebound off support. The parameters are defined with explicit entries, stops, and targets.

ScenarioEntry LevelsStop LossTargetsRisk/RewardConfidenceBest For
Bearish$6.54 (5h close below support), $6.52 (retest of broken support)$6.60$6.45, $6.35, $6.201.5 to 5.66MediumMomentum traders, trend followers
Bullish$6.57 (at Fib support), $6.64 (5h close above 20-SMA)$6.51$6.71, $6.82, $6.922.3 to 5.8LowContrarians, bounce seekers

A notable tactical consideration is the potential for a “bear trap.” If price dips below $6.52 briefly but then snaps back sharply, short sellers could be forced to cover, amplifying an upside reversal.

Chop Zone and Trading Conditions

The band between $6.58 and $6.69 is characterized as a chop zone, representing a stretch of sideways movement with limited conviction as price oscillates between moving averages. Activity in this range is prone to whipsaws, making it a hazardous area for new positions.

From a market psychology standpoint, sellers currently hold structural control, but buyers continue to emerge at notable support levels. At the same time, volume is subdued, pointing to reduced conviction on both sides. This has created a standoff between participants betting on mean reversion and those pressing the momentum trend.

Key Technical Triggers to Monitor

  • For bearish participants: A 5-hour close below $6.52 accompanied by increased volume and expanding MACD histogram bars would suggest room for a deeper move lower.
  • For bullish participants: A close above the 20-period SMA at $6.6124, combined with indications of a bullish MACD crossover, would improve the case for a sustained rebound off current levels.
  • For those sidelined in the chop zone ($6.58-$6.69): Staying out of the market is recommended, as this range is flagged as a common area where trades lose edge and get caught in noise.

Strategic Takeaway: Confirmation Around Major Support

The current setup underscores the importance of respecting a significant support area while demanding confirmation before committing capital. When price tests a major level within a prevailing downtrend channel, waiting for either a break with volume or a meaningful close beyond key moving averages can help filter out false signals.

With large Fibonacci zones and tight consolidation areas, fake breakouts and breakdowns are frequent. Exercising patience and requiring robust confirmation can be critical to navigating the next move in copper from this pivotal zone.

TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News

  • Forex Market: GBP/CAD daily forecastForex Market: GBP/CAD daily forecast During yesterday’s trading session GBP/CAD traded within the range of 1.8383-1.8452 and closed at 1.8447.At 7:42 GMT today GBP/CAD was losing 0.01% for the day to trade at 1.8440. The pair touched a daily high at 1.8460 at 5:50 GMT, the […]
  • Stock Indices: Dow Jones loses over 1%, dragged down by Chevron, JP Morgan, US consumer confidence indexStock Indices: Dow Jones loses over 1%, dragged down by Chevron, JP Morgan, US consumer confidence index On Tuesday Dow Jones Industrial Average traded within the range of 16,403.53-16,610.39. The benchmark closed at 16,431.78, plummeting 1.14% (188.88 points) on a daily basis. It has been the 10th drop in the past 16 trading days and also the […]
  • Oil swings as Libyan output recovers, China manufacturing data, easing Syria tensionOil swings as Libyan output recovers, China manufacturing data, easing Syria tension Oil prices swung between gains and losses on Monday after both WTI and Brent benchmarks settled lower last week. Market players weighed easing tension between Syria and the U.S. and recovering Libyan output against upbeat China manufacturing […]
  • Forex Market: GBP/CHF daily forecastForex Market: GBP/CHF daily forecast During yesterday’s trading session GBP/CHF traded within the range of 1.4830-1.4870 and closed at 1.4853.At 6:37 GMT today GBP/CHF was adding 0.05% for the day to trade at 1.4860. The pair touched a daily high at 1.4863 at 6:06 […]
  • Forex Market: GBP/USD daily trading outlookForex Market: GBP/USD daily trading outlook Friday’s trade saw GBP/USD within the range of 1.5123-1.5240. The pair closed at 1.5217, going up 0.38% on a daily basis, while marking its second gain in the past five trading days. The daily high has been the highest level since November […]
  • FB Financial announces $100 mln stock buyback programFB Financial announces $100 mln stock buyback program FB Financial Corporation (NYSE: FBK), the parent company of FirstBank, said this week its Board of Directors had authorized the repurchase of up to $100 million of FBK’s outstanding common stock.The share repurchase program will be in […]