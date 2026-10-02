Copper Hovers at Key Fib Pivot as Traders Weigh Options

Key Moments

Copper is trading at $6.5795, sitting just above key 61.8% Fibonacci support around $6.57.

Trend indicators remain bearish, with price below the 20- and 200-period SMAs and the 5-hour SuperTrend negative at $6.7376.

Bearish and bullish trade setups show asymmetric risk-reward, but conviction is higher on the downside while bulls face a low-confidence “falling knife” scenario.

Price Action at a Pivotal Support Zone

As of the latest 5-hour candle, copper is trading at $6.5795, holding just above a key 61.8% Fibonacci retracement region near $6.57. This area has repeatedly drawn in buyers, reflected in multiple long lower wicks and the appearance of a doji candle, which highlights hesitation rather than a clear capitulation by bulls.

Despite intermittent buying interest at this level, price remains confined within a defined downward channel. Momentum indicators, including the MACD, are tilted to the downside, reinforcing the prevailing bearish bias and keeping the focus on whether this support will hold or give way.

Trend Structure and Sentiment

Downside control is evident in the trend signals. The 5-hour SuperTrend indicator is negative at $6.7376, and copper is trading below both the 20-period and 200-period simple moving averages, underscoring the broader bearish structure.

Bears in charge: The prevailing trend points lower, with price action and indicators aligned to the downside.

The prevailing trend points lower, with price action and indicators aligned to the downside. Bulls on defense: Buyers are leaning on the Fibonacci confluence and doji formation for potential support, but conviction is limited, with the setup resembling an attempt to catch a “falling knife”.

Buyers are leaning on the Fibonacci confluence and doji formation for potential support, but conviction is limited, with the setup resembling an attempt to catch a “falling knife”. Downside risk: A firm move below $6.52 would signal a potential acceleration of the decline, and the nearby low-volume rebound area could turn into a trap for late, optimistic buyers.

Bearish vs. Bullish Trade Ideas

Trading plans around this level are split between those looking to ride the downtrend and those attempting to capitalize on a potential rebound off support. The parameters are defined with explicit entries, stops, and targets.

Scenario Entry Levels Stop Loss Targets Risk/Reward Confidence Best For Bearish $6.54 (5h close below support), $6.52 (retest of broken support) $6.60 $6.45, $6.35, $6.20 1.5 to 5.66 Medium Momentum traders, trend followers Bullish $6.57 (at Fib support), $6.64 (5h close above 20-SMA) $6.51 $6.71, $6.82, $6.92 2.3 to 5.8 Low Contrarians, bounce seekers

A notable tactical consideration is the potential for a “bear trap.” If price dips below $6.52 briefly but then snaps back sharply, short sellers could be forced to cover, amplifying an upside reversal.

Chop Zone and Trading Conditions

The band between $6.58 and $6.69 is characterized as a chop zone, representing a stretch of sideways movement with limited conviction as price oscillates between moving averages. Activity in this range is prone to whipsaws, making it a hazardous area for new positions.

From a market psychology standpoint, sellers currently hold structural control, but buyers continue to emerge at notable support levels. At the same time, volume is subdued, pointing to reduced conviction on both sides. This has created a standoff between participants betting on mean reversion and those pressing the momentum trend.

Key Technical Triggers to Monitor

For bearish participants: A 5-hour close below $6.52 accompanied by increased volume and expanding MACD histogram bars would suggest room for a deeper move lower.

A 5-hour close below $6.52 accompanied by increased volume and expanding MACD histogram bars would suggest room for a deeper move lower. For bullish participants: A close above the 20-period SMA at $6.6124, combined with indications of a bullish MACD crossover, would improve the case for a sustained rebound off current levels.

A close above the 20-period SMA at $6.6124, combined with indications of a bullish MACD crossover, would improve the case for a sustained rebound off current levels. For those sidelined in the chop zone ($6.58-$6.69): Staying out of the market is recommended, as this range is flagged as a common area where trades lose edge and get caught in noise.

Strategic Takeaway: Confirmation Around Major Support

The current setup underscores the importance of respecting a significant support area while demanding confirmation before committing capital. When price tests a major level within a prevailing downtrend channel, waiting for either a break with volume or a meaningful close beyond key moving averages can help filter out false signals.

With large Fibonacci zones and tight consolidation areas, fake breakouts and breakdowns are frequent. Exercising patience and requiring robust confirmation can be critical to navigating the next move in copper from this pivotal zone.