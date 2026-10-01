Yen Slides as Firm U.S. Yields Propel Dollar Toward Fresh Highs

Key Moments

USD/JPY extended its rebound from the 156.40-156.35 zone and traded above 158.00, marking a new weekly high.

Stronger U.S. Dollar momentum was supported by elevated Treasury yields, an upward revision to U.S. Q2 GDP, and oil-linked inflation concerns.

Heightened intervention rhetoric from Japanese officials and expectations of further BoJ rate hikes were flagged as potential brakes on further USD/JPY gains.

Dollar Strength Drives USD/JPY Higher

The USD/JPY pair advanced during the Asian session on Thursday, extending the prior day’s rebound from the 156.40-156.35 band, which had marked a one-and-a-half-week low. The move gathered pace as buying interest persisted, pushing the pair decisively above the 158.00 level to a new weekly peak. The upswing was closely aligned with firm bullish sentiment toward the U.S. Dollar (USD).

A softer-than-anticipated August Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) report, released on Wednesday, initially dampened expectations for a Federal Reserve interest rate increase in October. That reaction faded quickly after U.S. Q2 GDP growth was revised higher, helping to restore demand for the greenback. At the same time, concerns that higher oil prices could fuel inflation kept U.S. bond yields elevated near multi-year highs, driving the USD to its strongest level since July 28 and offering a fresh boost to USD/JPY.

Geopolitical Tensions Support Safe-Haven Dollar

Geopolitical risk stemming from tensions between the United States and Iran provided an additional tailwind for the U.S. currency. According to the article, U.S. President Donald Trump had rejected a seven-day ceasefire proposal from Iran. U.S. officials were also cited as believing that Trump could authorize a return to major combat after the November midterm elections. In a further development, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio reportedly told the Iranian delegation to leave the country after peace talks broke down. These factors collectively underpinned demand for the safe-haven USD.

Japanese Authorities Signal Readiness to Defend the Yen

Market participants remained alert to the risk of Japanese intervention as policymakers intensified their verbal response to recent Yen weakness. Japan’s top currency official, Atsushi Mimura, together with Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama, warned investors to take coordinated U.S.-Japan messaging on foreign-exchange depreciation seriously. Such communication underscored Tokyo’s stated resolve to stabilize the Japanese Yen (JPY).

In parallel, expectations that the Bank of Japan (BoJ) could raise rates again as early as October or December were highlighted as a potential source of support for the JPY. These policy expectations, alongside intervention concerns, were seen as possible constraints on additional upside in USD/JPY despite the broader Dollar strength.

Data and Fed Speakers in Focus Ahead of Payrolls

Attention now turns to upcoming U.S. data releases, including Weekly Initial Jobless Claims and the ISM Manufacturing PMI, which are expected to help shape near-term Dollar sentiment. A series of speeches from influential Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) members, together with evolving geopolitical headlines, is also likely to steer USD price action.

However, the primary focus remains on Friday’s U.S. Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report. Traders will look to the labor market data for additional insight into the Fed’s policy path, with the outcome expected to deliver more meaningful direction to the USD/JPY pair.

USD/JPY Technical Picture

From a technical standpoint, USD/JPY has been holding above the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement but continues to trade below both the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and a key confluence region around the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, located near 159.55-159.75. Spot prices are approaching the 50.0% retracement at 158.45, identified as the first critical resistance area on the topside. Failure to regain and hold above this level would keep the pair contained within a corrective phase relative to its recent advance.

On the downside, initial support comes in at the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement at 157.14, followed by a more substantial floor at the 23.6% retracement near 155.51. A sustained move below these thresholds would open the way for a test of the structural anchor of the current cycle, around 152.88.

U.S. Dollar Performance Against Major Currencies This Week

The following table summarizes this week’s percentage moves of the U.S. Dollar (USD) versus a basket of major currencies. Over the period, the USD showed its strongest performance against the Australian Dollar.

USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD — 0.47% -0.16% 0.54% 0.73% 0.95% 0.67% 0.92% EUR -0.47% — -0.69% 0.11% 0.24% 0.49% 0.19% 0.44% GBP 0.16% 0.69% — 0.61% 0.90% 1.13% 0.84% 1.10% JPY -0.54% -0.11% -0.61% — 0.10% 0.36% 0.07% 0.30% CAD -0.73% -0.24% -0.90% -0.10% — 0.27% -0.07% 0.22% AUD -0.95% -0.49% -1.13% -0.36% -0.27% — -0.29% -0.04% NZD -0.67% -0.19% -0.84% -0.07% 0.07% 0.29% — 0.26% CHF -0.92% -0.44% -1.10% -0.30% -0.22% 0.04% -0.26% —

The heat map reads by taking the base currency from the left-hand column and the quote currency from the top row. For instance, selecting the U.S. Dollar as the base and moving across to the Japanese Yen cell shows the percentage change for USD (base)/JPY (quote).