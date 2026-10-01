Tesla Hovers at Key Zone as Bulls Struggle for Control

Key Moments

Tesla traded at $357.14, below its 7-day, 20-day, 50-day, and 200-day simple moving averages, signaling a broadly bearish technical setup.

Derivatives positioning showed a long/short ratio of 3.22 (3.55 for institutional traders) even as open interest fell 8.64% in 24 hours, highlighting elevated liquidation risk if price breaks lower.

Analyst price targets ranged from $268 on the bearish side to $480 on the bullish side, with most clustered between $400 and $415, underscoring significant fundamental uncertainty.

Technical Picture: Price Trapped Beneath Key Resistance Levels

Tesla opened October trading at $357.14, posting an intraday gain of 0.77% after touching a 24-hour low of $346.40. That low coincided with a test of the lower Bollinger Band at $350.03, from which the price bounced. However, the rebound appeared more like a short-lived reaction than a sign of sustained accumulation.

The stock traded below all major near-term and longer-term moving averages: the 7-day simple moving average (SMA) at $363.50, the 20-day SMA at $366.34, the 50-day SMA at $359.11, and the 200-day SMA at $377.73. With price sitting under each of these reference points simultaneously, the onus remained squarely on bullish participants to demonstrate conviction beyond a modest intraday move.

Intraday price action spanned a range of $346.40–$358.62, indicating that sellers were active on attempted recoveries. Spot trading volume on Binance exceeded $176 million over 24 hours, providing ample liquidity but not the type of aggressive buying typically associated with decisive breakouts. For market participants tracking TSLA tokenized stock prices, Blockchain.news has been monitoring how institutional flows in the underlying equity continue to influence around-the-clock tokenized trading.

Momentum and Oscillators: Bear Bias Until Key Levels Are Reclaimed

The broader technical structure leaned bearish. The MACD histogram hovered near zero, suggesting that the preceding downward momentum had lost steam without a clear transition to bullish control. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) stood at 44, a level that pointed to hesitant buying interest rather than forceful dip demand. Conditions were neither oversold at 30 nor strongly trending, leaving Tesla in a zone where prices often grind sideways or drift lower.

Bollinger %B registered at 0.22, locating price significantly closer to the lower band at $350.03 than to the mid-band at $366.34. The upper band at $382.65 appeared distant in the current setup. One moderately constructive sign emerged from the Stochastic oscillator, where %K at 26.53 crossed above %D at 21.22, hinting at a potential turn from oversold territory. Even so, the chart required confirmation from actual price strength rather than relying solely on oscillator signals.

Key Levels: Decision Points for Bulls and Bears

The near-term roadmap was well defined. On the upside, $361.71 marked immediate resistance, while $366.27 was identified as the level at which the short-term narrative would be resolved. A daily close above $366.27 would place TSLA back above the 20-day SMA at $366.34 and shift the bias from bearish to neutral. Until then, price action was largely interpreted as churning within a range.

On the downside, $349.49 served as nearby support, with $341.83 characterized as a critical level for holders with a longer time horizon. A sustained move below $341 would move the discussion away from a routine correction toward a more structural decline.

Technical Metric Level / Value Implication Current price $357.14 Trading below all major SMAs 7-day SMA $363.50 Near-term trend resistance 20-day SMA $366.34 Key pivot for short-term bias 50-day SMA $359.11 Intermediate resistance zone 200-day SMA $377.73 Longer-term trend resistance Lower Bollinger Band $350.03 Recently tested intraday Mid Bollinger Band / SMA 20 $366.34 Target for short-term normalization Upper Bollinger Band $382.65 Upside extension zone Immediate resistance $361.71 First hurdle for bulls Resolution level $366.27 Close above shifts structure to neutral Nearby support $349.49 Short-term floor to watch Key support $341.83 Critical level for medium-term holders

Derivatives Positioning: Heavy Longs as Open Interest Contracts

The derivatives landscape provided additional context. Open interest declined 8.64% over 24 hours, indicating that traders were closing positions rather than initiating new exposure. This pattern tended to reflect uncertainty rather than clear directional commitment.

At the same time, the overall long/short ratio stood at 3.22, with institutional traders exhibiting an even stronger tilt at 3.55, equivalent to 78% long. This suggested that larger, more sophisticated accounts were biased toward a support hold. However, the combination of shrinking open interest and concentrated long positioning created a scenario where any renewed downside pressure could trigger forced liquidations. The $349 area, in particular, stood out as a level warranting close monitoring.