Netflix at Crossroads: Compressed Valuation, Weak Techs

Key Moments

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) has fallen to $69.62, a 48% drawdown from its June 2025 all-time high of $134.12, despite maintaining operating margins above 33% and 13% revenue growth.

Technical indicators show deeply oversold conditions and momentum exhaustion, while price trades below all key moving averages ahead of the October 20 earnings release.

Analysts’ mean 12-month target of approximately $93 and Deutsche Bank’s $95 target suggest sizable upside from current levels, but bearish targets down to $57 highlight ongoing downside risk.

Macro Disconnect: Profits Surge While the Stock Unwinds

Netflix shares are trading at $69.62 as of October 1, 2026, reflecting a sharp reset in market sentiment. From the all-time high of $134.12 set in June 2025, the stock has dropped by nearly half, a 48% decline. This drawdown comes even as the company continues to generate operating margins above 33% and expand revenue at about a 13% rate, creating a stark divide between the business performance and the share price.

The recent pressure has been intense. The stock lost 13% in September alone, extending an approximately 24% year-to-date slide while the S&P 500 has advanced 11%. Several factors have weighed on the name: YouTube captured a record 14.2% share of U.S. TV viewing time in July 2026, while Netflix’s share slipped to a multi-year low of 7.8%. Per-subscriber engagement has been weakening, the original content slate has underwhelmed, and Q2 earnings brought a cautious outlook.

In Q2, Netflix reported revenue of $12.56 billion, up 13.4% year-over-year and technically in line with expectations, but Q3 guidance landed on the softer side, prompting nearly a 10% drop on the July earnings day. A stock that once commanded about 40x forward earnings is now trading as if it is in secular decline. Whether that pessimism proves excessive or justified remains uncertain. Traders monitoring the streaming sector and broader equity rotation have been following this setup closely through Blockchain.news.

Technical Picture: Oversold Signals vs. a Broken Trend

The current technical backdrop for NFLX is decisively bearish on the surface, with one important caveat: momentum is no longer intensifying to the downside. At $69.62, the stock sits beneath its key trend gauges:

Indicator Level 7-day SMA $70.46 20-day SMA $73.22 50-day SMA $76.96 EMA-12 $71.40 EMA-26 $73.46

All of these moving averages sit above the current price and act as overhead resistance, creating a classic waterfall-down configuration that does not favor the bulls.

However, several indicators point to seller fatigue. The Stochastic oscillator stands at 9.65%K / 7.72%D, deep in oversold territory. The Bollinger Band %B reading of 0.21 places the stock well below the midband and near the lower band around $67.00, indicating that price is pressing toward the lower edge of its volatility envelope. The MACD histogram has flattened to zero after a sustained negative phase, signaling that the rate of decline has stalled even if buyers have not yet regained control.

Intraday action also reflects this pause. The 24-hour trading range has been tight, between $69.14 and $70.40, as the stock effectively marks time ahead of the October 20 earnings event.

Key Trading Levels: Tight Range, Big Stakes

The immediate price landscape is compressed but consequential. Near-term support is clustered at $69.04, with stronger support around $68.46, just above the 52-week low of $65.08 that was tested and held in July. On the upside, initial resistance appears at $70.30, with more meaningful resistance at $70.98.

A decisive move above $70.98 would be the first clear sign that bearish control is weakening. Conversely, a break below $68.46 would quickly refocus attention on the July low at $65.08. With a daily Average True Range (ATR) of $1.75, the stock is capable of traversing the full support-to-resistance band within a single session, heightening the importance of disciplined entries and exits.

Operational Strength vs. Market Repricing

Beneath the volatility, Netflix’s underlying performance remains robust, complicating the bear narrative and suggesting that sentiment may have overshot fundamentals. In Q2 2026, the company reported:

Revenue of $12.56 billion

Operating margin of 33.4%

Full-year 2026 revenue guidance of $51.0–$51.4 billion

Operating income is projected to grow more than 20% for the full year. Free cash flow guidance has been raised to approximately $12.5 billion. Advertising revenue is expected to roughly double year-over-year to approximately $3 billion.

Valuation has reset sharply. Netflix now trades at a trailing P/E of about 25x and a forward P/E near 25x on current estimates, markedly below the triple-digit multiples seen previously and closer to the broader S&P 500 profile. Deutsche Bank analyst Bryan Kraft notes that the stock is at roughly 18x his 2027 EPS estimate, down from around 40x at the peak, and he projects 23% EPS growth in 2027 as a potential driver for a return to low-to-mid 20s multiples. Gross margins are around 49.5%. From this lens, the story is less about a broken model and more about a reset valuation framework.

Street Views: Bullish Skew With a Visible Downside Floor

Current analyst consensus mirrors this nuanced backdrop. Based on data from 45 analysts, the mean 12-month price target is approximately $93, with a high target of $135 and a low of $57. The ratings distribution tilts positive, with 34 Buy recommendations, 10 Holds, and 1 Sell. Even allowing for typical optimism in analyst forecasts, a consensus target of $93 versus a $69.62 share price implies roughly 34% upside.

Deutsche Bank’s Bryan Kraft upgraded the stock to Buy on September 29 with a $95 target, stating that the “valuation now a compelling entry point” and highlighting international momentum, noting that Netflix international viewing has increased year-over-year in each of the last four six-month periods. Blockchain.news has been tracking how such shifts in Wall Street sentiment intersect with broader equity risk appetite.

On the other side, bears at HSBC and Wells Fargo underscore real structural pressures. Wells Fargo cut the stock to Underweight with a $57 target on September 18, while HSBC moved to Hold with a $76 target on September 22. Both firms pointed to YouTube’s accelerating gains in U.S. living-room market share, deteriorating per-subscriber engagement, and rising content spend. The $57 low target sits only 18% below the current quote, providing a tangible reference point for potential downside.

Positioning and Derivatives: Bullish Tilt That Could Unwind

Derivatives and positioning data highlight a market skewed to the long side. The funding rate in the futures market is positive at 0.0388%, indicating that leveraged exposure is biased toward longs. Institutional posture, reflected in a top trader long/short ratio of 4.52 (81.9% long), shows that so-called smart money is heavily tilted bullish.

This imbalance cuts both ways. A favorable outcome could accelerate any relief move, but a negative surprise would likely trigger forced liquidations rather than orderly profit-taking. Open interest has already fallen 7.33% over the last 24 hours, suggesting that some participants have begun trimming risk ahead of the earnings catalyst.