Nvidia’s Record Buyback Sparks Debate Over Next NVDA Leg

Key Moments

NVIDIA’s board authorized an additional $150 billion in repurchases, lifting the remaining buyback capacity to $235 billion, described as the largest in U.S. corporate history.

Despite the massive program and strong fundamentals, NVDA traded at $228.52 as of 09:57 UTC, slightly lower on the session and still about 3% under its 52-week high of $236.54.

Analyst consensus remained overwhelmingly bullish with 58 of 59 analysts rating NVDA a buy and a mean 12-month price target of $327.70.

Historic Buyback Meets Muted Near-Term Price Reaction

Two days prior, NVIDIA’s board approved an additional $150 billion in share repurchases, increasing the remaining capacity under its buyback program to $235 billion. The authorization was described as the largest in U.S. corporate history, exceeding a previously noted $110 billion program. CEO Jensen Huang stated,

“NVIDIA’s growth is being driven by a once-in-a-generation platform shift to AI and accelerated computing. Our cash generation gives us the capacity to invest in the technologies that advance this transformation and return capital to shareholders.”

This stance is supported by NVIDIA’s balance sheet and cash generation. The company held $99.4 billion in cash, carried $33.4 billion in debt, and produced $69 billion in free cash flow over just the first six months of the current fiscal year. Against that backdrop, the scale of the buyback was portrayed as financially grounded rather than aggressive.

Even so, the immediate market reaction remained restrained. As of 09:57 UTC, NVDA traded at $228.52, down 1.02% on the day, hovering just above its 24-hour low of $227.31 and still roughly 3% below its 52-week peak of $236.54. The price action suggested market participants were processing – rather than ignoring – the new authorization.

According to data followed by Blockchain.news, institutional flows in AI-oriented large-cap equities continued to dominate trading dynamics in 2026, with NVIDIA characterized as the prime vehicle for that exposure.

Technical Set-up: Consolidation Under a Heavy Ceiling

From a technical perspective, NVDA’s chart reflected a mature consolidation phase following a prolonged advance. Short-, medium-, and intermediate-term trend measures remained aligned to the upside: the 7-day simple moving average (SMA 7) at $226.52, the 20-day (SMA 20) at $222.33, and the 50-day (SMA 50) at $222.22 all sat below the current price, signaling an intact uptrend and a gradually rising floor.

Momentum indicators, however, pointed to a stalemate. The MACD line and signal line converged to nearly identical levels, leaving the histogram essentially flat and indicating a balance between buyers and sellers. The relative strength index (RSI) stood at 59, a neutral-to-positive reading that showed constructive, but not explosive, momentum.

Bollinger Bands added another layer. NVDA traded around the 79th percentile of the current band structure, with the upper band positioned at $232.93. At that level, near-term upside was seen as constrained without a shift in volatility or a short-term pullback. Immediate resistance was identified at $231.88, with a more substantial barrier near $235.23, closely aligned with the 52-week high of $236.54. That region formed a dense overhead resistance zone; a decisive move above $235 on strong volume was flagged as a potential inflection point for the near-term trend.

On the downside, support was noted around $226.24. A break below that level would open the door to a revisit of the $222–$224 area, where the SMA 20 and SMA 50 were concentrated.

Derivatives and Positioning: Quiet but Constructively Skewed

Derivatives metrics pointed toward a mild bullish tilt rather than aggressive speculation. The funding rate stood at 0.0137%, indicating a modest long bias in perpetual futures. Among top institutional traders, 56.1% were positioned long, and taker buy/sell activity showed a slight skew toward buyers with a ratio of 1.09.

Open interest slipped only 0.68% over the prior 24 hours, reinforcing the notion that positioning was stable. Instead of capitulation or euphoria, the derivatives market appeared to be in a holding pattern, awaiting a clearer directional catalyst.

Fundamentals: Exceptional Growth and Profitability

NVIDIA’s underlying performance remained central to the bull case. For Q2 FY2027, reported on August 26, revenue reached $96.22 billion, a 105.9% increase year over year and above the consensus estimate of $92.27 billion. Earnings per share came in at $2.22, beating expectations by $0.13.

Management guided Q3 FY2027 revenue to $108 billion, plus or minus 2%. Market expectations, as tracked via Blockchain.news and other sources cited in the article, already stood above that band at $111.3 billion, reflecting a pattern in which NVIDIA had reportedly exceeded its own guidance for six straight quarters.

Valuation metrics were highlighted as a critical point for investors. NVIDIA’s trailing price-to-earnings ratio was cited at approximately 27–28x, compared with a three-year average near 42x. Net margins over the trailing twelve months reached 63.7%, described as the highest in a decade. Trailing twelve-month revenue was $303 billion.

An analysis from Trefis, referenced in the article, indicated that NVDA could be worth about 55% more over a three-year horizon, even assuming moderating growth and lower valuation multiples. With a PEG ratio of 0.45, the stock was portrayed as attractively valued relative to its growth profile.

Analyst Consensus: Broad-Based Bullish Stance

Analyst sentiment was characterized as nearly unanimous. Based on data reported via Blockchain.news and cross-checked with Yahoo Finance consensus figures, 59 analysts covered NVIDIA, with 58 rating it a buy and 1 assigning a sell rating. The average 12-month price target stood at $327.70, the median target at $315, and the high-end forecast at $515. The lowest target, $180, was attributed to the most cautious analyst and was described as having been overtaken by subsequent earnings performance.

Selected broker targets included $300 from Goldman Sachs (Buy), $340 from BMO Capital, $350 from Cantor Fitzgerald, $400 from Bernstein, $350 from Bank of America, and $320 from J.P. Morgan. The article framed these as evidence that the “floor” of serious institutional conviction lay meaningfully above the prevailing share price.

The next earnings announcement was estimated to fall in mid-to-late November 2026. With Q3 FY2027 revenue guidance at approximately $108 billion, compared with $57 billion in the same quarter a year earlier, the company was positioned to deliver a fourth consecutive quarter of accelerating year-over-year growth if it met or exceeded expectations.

The Vera Rubin platform, which began shipping in August, was expected to account for roughly 20% of data center revenue in Q3. Management had communicated that supply, rather than demand, would remain the limiting factor through at least fiscal 2028.