Meta’s Muse AI Agent Sparks Fresh Threats to Online OTAs

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Truist analysts said Meta Platforms’ Muse AI agent has added new pressure on online travel agency stocks due to its travel-booking capabilities.

The firm highlighted greater downside risk to OTAs from Meta’s scale, data resources, and early download traction for Muse as reported by CNBC.

Truist is cautious on Expedia Group given its U.S.-heavy consumer mix, while maintaining a Hold on Expedia and a Buy on Meta.

Muse AI Raises Competitive Stakes for OTAs

Investing.com — Analysts at Truist reported that Meta Platforms’ (NASDAQ:META) recently introduced AI assistant, Muse, has intensified pressure on online travel agency stocks. The concern stems from Muse’s capacity to handle travel bookings within the application.

The firm observed that earlier generations of large language models appeared to have only a modest effect on the distribution of travel bookings. However, Truist argued that Meta’s move into this space creates a more significant risk for established OTAs, citing Meta’s powerful consumer reach, broad scale, extensive data resources, and the initial download momentum for Muse that was reported by CNBC.

Uncertainty Around Financial Impact and Market Share

Truist emphasized that it is still unclear how Muse or similar AI agents will ultimately influence several key metrics for OTAs, including booking share, commission structures, and competitive dynamics with travel suppliers. According to the firm, the current phase is likely to be driven by media coverage and widespread user experimentation, which could sway investor sentiment before any definitive financial results can be measured.

Expedia Seen as Particularly Exposed

The analysts voiced specific caution regarding Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE). They noted that Muse is rolling out first in North America, while roughly two-thirds of Expedia’s business-to-consumer activity is tied to the U.S. market. By comparison, Truist pointed out that Booking Holdings’ proportion of U.S. bookers is in the low teens percentage range, implying a lower relative exposure.

Company Ticker / Exchange Key Exposure Detail Meta Platforms META / NASDAQ Launching Muse AI with travel-booking capabilities Expedia Group EXPE / NASDAQ About two-thirds of B2C operations are U.S.-based Booking Holdings Not specified Total U.S. booker mix in the low teens percentage range

Brand Loyalty and Direct Booking Trends in the U.S.

Truist also underscored what it described as strong brand loyalty among U.S. travelers. The firm cited the prevalence of major hotel chains across the U.S. lodging market, high direct booking levels that in some instances reach between 70% and 80%, and the strength of loyalty ecosystems. These include co-branded credit card programs tied to hotel and airline brands, as well as to OTAs themselves.

OTA Messaging on AI Platforms Under Scrutiny

According to Truist, how OTAs communicate around emerging AI platforms such as Muse could be an important driver of near-term share price performance. The firm noted that, when Expedia’s CEO was questioned at the Skift Global Forum last week about collaborating with Muse, the response did not include specific details.

Truist added that Expedia later disclosed it was joining Muse through a social media announcement last Tuesday afternoon, referencing information from FactSet.