Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home » Forex and Currency News » Ethereum Drops Below $2,700 Following Rally to 3-Month Peak

Ethereum Drops Below $2,700 Following Rally to 3-Month Peak

Written by Brian McColl
Brian McColl
Brian McColl is a fundamental and technical analysis expert and mentor. Brian has been a part of the Forex and stock markets for more than ten years as a freelancing trader.
, | Updated: May 29, 2025

Key Moments:

  • Ethereum gained substantially in early trading hours on Thursday, with its price breaching the $2,800 mark. The coin retreated to $2,675.80 after the surge.
  • ETH rose roughly 50% during the month, sharply outperforming Bitcoin’s gain of over 10%.
  • Traders rotated toward Ether amid rising demand, fueling wallet activity and network usage.

May Delivers a Breakout Month for Ethereum

Ethereum posted significant gains on Thursday as it managed to rise above the $2,800 threshold to reach its highest price since late February. The move marked a dramatic shift from weeks of lateral movement, with fresh capital flows now fueling a powerful rebound in the Ethereum ecosystem. However, Ethereum’s daily momentum eventually waned. The digital currency is now trading in the negatives, and its price has fallen from the $2,700 mark.

Nonetheless, the token still achieved a surge of around 50% over the course of the month. This climb far outpaced Bitcoin’s own increase of over 10%.

Momentum Shifts Toward Altcoins

Market participants have begun rotating out of Bitcoin and reallocating into alternative tokens, with Ethereum at the front of the pack. This shift appears driven by profit-taking in BTC and renewed interest in relatively underpriced digital assets.

The uptick in ETH demand has sparked a notable jump in volume across the Ethereum network. Market participants have observed that, according to on-chain metrics, walled activity has grown, as has engagement with Ethereum protocols. Gas fees are also on the rise.

Eyes on a Potential Surge to $3,000

Analysts have pointed to the psychological threshold of $3,000 as the next critical resistance level for Ethereum. A sustained breakout above that mark could attract additional flows from options markets. However, broader macroeconomic developments could add fresh volatility to digital asset prices and, in turn, exert pressure on Ethereum.

TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News

  • Chrysler refuses to withdraw unsafe modelsChrysler refuses to withdraw unsafe models Chrysler refused to recall more than 2.7 million older model Jeeps causing a precedent which raises numerous questions. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration states that the gas tanks of many Grand Cherokee and Liberty Jeeps are […]
  • Summit Hotel announces $0.08 quarterly dividendSummit Hotel announces $0.08 quarterly dividend Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE: INN) said on Thursday that its Board of Directors had authorized a quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share of common stock.The dividend was kept unchanged from the previous quarterly dividend […]
  • Bitcoin Tumbles to $92,650 Despite ETF Inflows of $916.91MBitcoin Tumbles to $92,650 Despite ETF Inflows of $916.91M Key momentsBitcoin fell today, with its price reaching $92,650. Earlier, BTC briefly slipped below $92,000. The drop followed Wednesday’s $916.91 million in net inflows that bolstered US Bitcoin ETFs.Bitcoin Price Bucks High […]
  • Forex Market: AUD/JPY trading forecast for October 5thForex Market: AUD/JPY trading forecast for October 5th Friday’s trade saw AUD/JPY within the range of 83.23-85.08. The pair closed at 84.50, soaring 0.23% on a daily basis, while marking a third consecutive trading day of gains. The daily high matched the high from Thursday, as it has been the […]
  • USD/JPY edges lower on upbeat Japanese CPI dataUSD/JPY edges lower on upbeat Japanese CPI data The yen advanced against the US dollar, following a report that showed the Japanese consumer prices increased more than expected in December. However, the long-term forecast for the exchange rate of the yen against the US dollar has been […]
  • Forex Market: NZD/USD daily forecastForex Market: NZD/USD daily forecast During yesterday’s trading session NZD/USD traded within the range of 0.8578-0.8637 and closed at 0.8630.At 9:09 GMT today NZD/USD was losing 0.02% for the day to trade at 0.8623. The pair touched a daily low at 0.8611 at 4:25 […]