Key Moments:

Ethereum gained substantially in early trading hours on Thursday, with its price breaching the $2,800 mark. The coin retreated to $2,675.80 after the surge.

ETH rose roughly 50% during the month, sharply outperforming Bitcoin’s gain of over 10%.

Traders rotated toward Ether amid rising demand, fueling wallet activity and network usage.

May Delivers a Breakout Month for Ethereum

Ethereum posted significant gains on Thursday as it managed to rise above the $2,800 threshold to reach its highest price since late February. The move marked a dramatic shift from weeks of lateral movement, with fresh capital flows now fueling a powerful rebound in the Ethereum ecosystem. However, Ethereum’s daily momentum eventually waned. The digital currency is now trading in the negatives, and its price has fallen from the $2,700 mark.

Nonetheless, the token still achieved a surge of around 50% over the course of the month. This climb far outpaced Bitcoin’s own increase of over 10%.

Momentum Shifts Toward Altcoins

Market participants have begun rotating out of Bitcoin and reallocating into alternative tokens, with Ethereum at the front of the pack. This shift appears driven by profit-taking in BTC and renewed interest in relatively underpriced digital assets.

The uptick in ETH demand has sparked a notable jump in volume across the Ethereum network. Market participants have observed that, according to on-chain metrics, walled activity has grown, as has engagement with Ethereum protocols. Gas fees are also on the rise.

Eyes on a Potential Surge to $3,000

Analysts have pointed to the psychological threshold of $3,000 as the next critical resistance level for Ethereum. A sustained breakout above that mark could attract additional flows from options markets. However, broader macroeconomic developments could add fresh volatility to digital asset prices and, in turn, exert pressure on Ethereum.