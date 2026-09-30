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Home » Stock Market News » Mattel Names Roger Lynch CEO to Succeed Ynon Kreiz

Mattel Names Roger Lynch CEO to Succeed Ynon Kreiz

Written by Sandra Leggero
Sandra Leggero
Sandra Leggero has a background in financial markets, having spent more than 9 years in commodities trading for several European and Asian companies. She holds a degree in Economics from the University of Pavia and specializes in emerging markets.
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Key Moments

  • Mattel named board member Roger Lynch as its new CEO.
  • Lynch is succeeding Ynon Kreiz in the top leadership role at the toymaker.
  • Kreiz is departing to assume a senior leadership position at another public company.

Leadership Change at Mattel

Mattel has announced that Roger Lynch, a member of its board, has been appointed chief executive officer. The decision was made public on Wednesday, according to a report dated Sept 30 from Reuters.

Succession and Executive Move

Lynch will take over the CEO role from Ynon Kreiz. Mattel stated that Kreiz is leaving the company to accept a senior leadership position at another public company.

Management Transition Overview

CompanyOutgoing ExecutiveIncoming ExecutiveReason for Departure
MattelYnon Kreiz (CEO)Roger Lynch (Board Member to CEO)Leaving to take a senior leadership position at another public company
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