Mattel Names Roger Lynch CEO to Succeed Ynon Kreiz

Key Moments

Mattel named board member Roger Lynch as its new CEO.

Lynch is succeeding Ynon Kreiz in the top leadership role at the toymaker.

Kreiz is departing to assume a senior leadership position at another public company.

Leadership Change at Mattel

Mattel has announced that Roger Lynch, a member of its board, has been appointed chief executive officer. The decision was made public on Wednesday, according to a report dated Sept 30 from Reuters.

Succession and Executive Move

Lynch will take over the CEO role from Ynon Kreiz. Mattel stated that Kreiz is leaving the company to accept a senior leadership position at another public company.

Management Transition Overview