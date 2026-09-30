Mattel Names Roger Lynch CEO to Succeed Ynon Kreiz

Key Moments
- Mattel named board member Roger Lynch as its new CEO.
- Lynch is succeeding Ynon Kreiz in the top leadership role at the toymaker.
- Kreiz is departing to assume a senior leadership position at another public company.
Leadership Change at Mattel
Mattel has announced that Roger Lynch, a member of its board, has been appointed chief executive officer. The decision was made public on Wednesday, according to a report dated Sept 30 from Reuters.
Succession and Executive Move
Lynch will take over the CEO role from Ynon Kreiz. Mattel stated that Kreiz is leaving the company to accept a senior leadership position at another public company.
Management Transition Overview
|Company
|Outgoing Executive
|Incoming Executive
|Reason for Departure
|Mattel
|Ynon Kreiz (CEO)
|Roger Lynch (Board Member to CEO)
|Leaving to take a senior leadership position at another public company