Swiss Franc Drops as USD/CHF Hits 16-Month High

Key Moments

USD/CHF extended its advance for a fifth straight session, touching a 16-month high of 0.8327 during Asian trading on Tuesday.

Money markets, via the CME FedWatch Tool, currently assign about a 70% probability to another Federal Reserve rate hike in October.

The Swiss National Bank left its key rate at 0% in September, widening US-Swiss yield differentials and supporting USD/CHF.

Dollar Strength and Oil Prices Drive USD/CHF Higher

USD/CHF continued to move higher for the fifth consecutive trading day, with the pair reaching a new 16-month top at 0.8327 in Asian dealings on Tuesday. The advance is supported by renewed US Dollar (USD) strength, as lingering uncertainty around US-Iran talks helps keep oil prices elevated. Persistent upward pressure on energy costs has reinforced expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will need to impose additional monetary tightening to contain inflation.

Concerns over inflation and the prospect of further rate hikes have pushed US Treasury yields to fresh multi-year highs, with yields on both the 10-year and 30-year maturities moving above 5%. After the Fed delivered its first interest rate increase in three years earlier this month, pricing from the CME FedWatch Tool indicates that markets are currently assigning roughly a 70% chance of another rate rise in October.

Key US Data in Focus: PCE and Payrolls

Traders are closely monitoring upcoming US macroeconomic releases for further clues on the Fed’s policy path. The US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) inflation report is due on Wednesday, followed by the Nonfarm Payrolls report on Friday. These indicators are expected to provide additional guidance on the trajectory of inflation and labor market conditions, and could influence expectations for future rate decisions.

SNB Holds Rates, Weakens CHF but Signals FX Flexibility

The recent upward move in USD/CHF has also been underpinned by Swiss Franc (CHF) softness following the Swiss National Bank’s (SNB) latest monetary policy review. In contrast to other major central banks that remain in tightening mode, the SNB opted to keep its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 0% at its September meeting.

SNB policymakers highlighted that ongoing tensions in the Middle East are keeping global oil prices elevated, sustaining a high degree of uncertainty for the global economic outlook. The central bank reiterated that it remains prepared to step into the foreign-exchange market if necessary. However, market participants are still split on whether potential intervention would be aimed at restraining or supporting the Franc.

Yield Differentials and Carry Trade Dynamics

Despite the recent setbacks, the Swiss Franc could still attract interest as a low-yielding funding currency for carry trades. Expectations that the Federal Reserve will continue to raise interest rates are contributing to a widening yield gap between the United States and Switzerland. This divergence in rates is likely to remain a key driver of capital flows and relative performance between the USD and CHF.

Factor Implication for USD/CHF Elevated oil prices and inflation concerns Support expectations of further Fed tightening, boosting USD Fed rate outlook (about 70% odds of October hike) Widens US-Swiss yield gap, favoring USD over CHF SNB policy rate held at 0% Limits CHF yield appeal, adds upward pressure on USD/CHF SNB willingness to intervene in FX markets Creates uncertainty over future CHF direction

Positioning in the Swiss Franc and Rabobank View

Analysts at Rabobank note that speculative positions in the Swiss Franc have shown little movement in recent weeks, stating that

“CHF net short positioning is largely unchanged.” This relatively steady stance has persisted even as expectations have increased for a more active SNB policy trajectory. As a result, investors remain cautiously positioned against the Franc, even though the interest rate outlook has become somewhat more supportive for the currency.