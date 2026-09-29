Nvidia’s Record Buyback Reshapes Trading for NVDA

Key Moments

NVIDIA expanded its share repurchase authorization by $150 billion, lifting the remaining capacity to $235 billion through January 2028.

Q2 FY2027 revenue reached $96.22 billion with GAAP net income of $118 billion for the first half, supported by $99.4 billion in cash and $33.4 billion in debt.

NVDA is trading near its 52-week high with key technical levels clustered between $220.46 support and $238.58 resistance, as the market weighs a breakout against a pullback.

Unprecedented Capital Return Sets a New Market Benchmark

On September 28, NVIDIA made a striking capital allocation move, unveiling a $150 billion increase to its existing share buyback program. This expansion lifts the remaining authorization to $235 billion, running through January 2028. The authorization surpasses prior large-scale programs in magnitude and underscores management’s conviction in the company’s financial strength.

The announcement effectively signaled that, in management’s view, internal cash generation is outpacing the company’s immediate reinvestment needs, prompting an aggressive commitment to return capital to shareholders. The decision has been interpreted as a clear vote of confidence by CEO Jensen Huang in NVIDIA’s earnings power and long-term positioning.

Explosive Financial Performance Underpins the Buyback

NVIDIA’s latest reported figures provide the backdrop for the buyback escalation. For Q2 of fiscal 2027, revenue reached $96.22 billion, a 105.9% year-over-year increase, topping the consensus estimate of $92.27 billion. Earnings per share came in at $2.22, beating expectations by $0.13.

The Data Center segment was the primary growth driver, with revenue up 117% to $89 billion. For the first half of the fiscal year, GAAP net income totaled $118 billion, reflecting a 161% annual increase.

The balance sheet data further reinforce the story: NVIDIA reported $99.4 billion in cash against $33.4 billion in debt. According to the article, this performance has been closely linked to the ongoing buildout of AI infrastructure, which has been tracked in detail by Blockchain.news.

NVDA Trading Near Highs as Market Digests the Signal

In the session following the announcement, NVDA traded at $230.89 in the morning, up 2.73% for the day. The intraday price range spanned from $224.31 to $233.37, placing the stock near the upper end of Monday’s range and close to its 52-week high of $236.54.

Tokenized trading activity on Binance showed $303.8 million in 24-hour notional volume, with both institutional and retail participants leaning to the long side. However, short-term selling flows remain an important element of the tape to monitor.

Technical Setup: A Coiled Spring in a Narrow Range

The technical structure points to a compressed setup, with NVDA trading above a tightly aligned cluster of moving averages. The 7-day simple moving average (SMA) stands at $226.39, while the 50-day SMA is at $222.06, all positioned below the current price in a bullish configuration. Exponential moving averages are also supportive, with the EMA 12 at $225.65 and EMA 26 at $223.57, both trending higher and positively crossed, with price holding above them.

Bollinger Bands highlight the immediate tension. The Bollinger Band %B reading of 0.919 indicates price is pushing against the upper band at $232.62, while the lower band sits at $211.23. This positioning often precedes either a volatility expansion to the upside or a mean reversion toward the $221.93 middle band.

Momentum indicators show a mixed picture. The MACD histogram is at zero, suggesting that momentum is neither clearly accelerating nor decelerating. The RSI at 62.73 is below typical overbought thresholds, leaving some room for additional upside, whereas the Stochastic %K at 88.31 is firmly in overbought territory, signaling stretched conditions for short-term traders even as the intermediate trend remains constructive.

Key Technical Levels and Positioning Metrics

NVDA is trading within a well-defined set of support and resistance points. Immediate resistance is noted at $234.74, with a stronger resistance cluster around $238.58, near the 52-week high zone of $236.54. On the downside, near-term support appears at $225.68, backed by a more substantial support level at $220.46. With an average true range (ATR) of $4.11, normal daily volatility is sufficient to test either support or resistance.

Flow and positioning data add nuance to the setup. Taker sell volume is running above taker buy volume with a ratio of 0.76, indicating some intraday hedging or profit-taking pressure. At the same time, the overall long/short ratio stands at 1.34, and institutional investors are reported to be 58% net long, implying that larger accounts are not broadly positioning against the recent strength.

Metric Value Current price (morning session) $230.89 52-week high $236.54 Intraday range $224.31 – $233.37 Upper Bollinger Band $232.62 Lower Bollinger Band $211.23 Bollinger midline $221.93 Immediate resistance $234.74 Major resistance zone $238.58 Key support (near-term) $225.68 Key support (stronger) $220.46

Valuation: Growth Adjusted Metrics Remain Supportive

At a trading level of $230, NVIDIA’s valuation framework stands out compared with its growth metrics. Trailing twelve-month revenue is $303 billion, with a profit margin of 63.66% and an operating margin of 66.24%. The trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio has compressed to 27, down from nearly 58 a year earlier, while the forward P/E is 23.58.

The PEG ratio is reported at 0.45, indicating that the P/E multiple is less than half the pace of expected earnings growth. Within conventional growth-adjusted models, such a PEG can be interpreted as undemanding for a company posting triple-digit earnings expansion.

Return metrics further highlight NVIDIA’s profitability profile, with return on equity at 117.21% and return on assets at 53.57%. Analyst coverage, as tracked by S&P Global, shows a Strong Buy consensus across 59 analysts. The average 12-month price target is $327.70, with a median of $315. The highest target is $515 from Raymond James, while the low end of the range sits at $180. Specific targets from major firms include $300 from Goldman Sachs, $400 from Bernstein, and $345 from Wedbush. The article characterizes this analyst stance as broadly constructive.

The demand side of NVIDIA’s business, particularly around AI infrastructure, sovereign AI adoption, and enterprise GPU needs, is described as structurally robust, with no indication within the article of a near-term plateau.

Free Cash Flow: A Key Watchpoint for Skeptics

Despite the strong income statement and balance sheet metrics, free cash flow (FCF) introduces a note of caution. First-half FCF totaled $69.9 billion, but the quarterly trend weakened, with FCF declining from $48.6 billion in Q1 to $21.3 billion in Q2.

This contraction suggests rising capital intensity, characterized in the article as likely associated with NVIDIA financing customer activity and investing in Blackwell infrastructure buildout. While this trend does not overturn the bullish fundamental case, it is flagged as a factor that may keep some institutional investors cautious until Q3 results, expected in November, clarify the sustainability of the cash generation story.