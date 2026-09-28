Rupiah Weakens as US Yields Dent Indonesia Rate Gap<

Key Moments

MUFG’s Lloyd Chan highlights that the Indonesian Rupiah remains vulnerable as higher U.S. yields reduce Indonesia’s interest-rate appeal.

Bank Indonesia has moved away from further rate hikes, concentrating instead on non-rate tools such as cheaper FX hedging for portfolio investors.

Renewed portfolio outflows in September and expectations of softer trade balances in August-September indicate ongoing downward pressure on the Rupiah.

Rupiah Vulnerability in a Higher U.S. Yield Environment

According to MUFG’s Lloyd Chan, the Indonesian Rupiah remains at risk as the increase in U.S. yields weakens Indonesia’s relative rate support. The shifting global rate backdrop is reducing the currency’s appeal that had been underpinned by Indonesia’s earlier interest-rate stance.

Shift From Rate Hikes to Non-rate Stabilization Measures

Bank Indonesia has adjusted its policy focus away from additional rate increases and toward non-rate stabilization tools. These measures include providing more affordable foreign exchange hedging options to portfolio investors, with the aim of cushioning the currency from volatility without further tightening monetary policy.

Factor Recent Development Implication for IDR U.S. yields Have risen, diminishing Indonesia’s rate advantage Reduces support for the Rupiah Bank Indonesia policy Shift from rate hikes to non-rate tools, including cheaper FX hedging Aims to stabilize IDR without further tightening Portfolio flows Renewed foreign portfolio outflows in September Adds pressure on the currency Trade balance outlook Prospect of weaker trade balances in August-September Signals persistent underlying Rupiah pressure

Persistent Pressure on IDR and Regional Peers

Non-rate measures are being deployed against a backdrop of continuing external headwinds. MUFG’s commentary indicates that these tools are facing ongoing stress as capital moves out and trade dynamics soften.

“IDR and THB remain more exposed.”

“Indonesia’s rate support has been eroded by the rise in US yields, while Bank Indonesia has shifted its emphasis away from further rate hikes towards non-rate stabilisation measures, including cheaper FX hedging for portfolio investors.”

“Renewed foreign portfolio outflows in September and the prospect of weaker trade balances in August-September nevertheless suggest that underlying rupiah pressure has not disappeared.”