Cardano Stalls Below $0.260 as Traders Weigh Signals

Key Moments

Cardano (ADA) traded below $0.260 on Monday after gaining more than 11% in the prior week.

Derivatives indicators showed a low long-to-short ratio and a positive funding rate, signaling mixed sentiment.

ADA held above key moving averages and support levels, with RSI near 63 and MACD in positive territory.

ADA Price Action and Market Tone

Cardano (ADA) traded under $0.260 on Monday, consolidating after an advance of over 11% during the previous week. While the broader technical setup continues to lean constructive, both derivatives positioning and on-chain activity point to a more guarded stance among market participants, leaving ADA’s short-term path unclear.

Derivatives Metrics Highlight Diverging Views

Data from CoinGlass showed that ADA’s long-to-short ratio stood at 0.63 on Monday, close to its lowest reading in more than a month. A reading below 1 reflects a bias toward short positions, consistent with a bearish tone among derivatives traders who are positioning for potential downside.

In contrast, Cardano’s funding rate turned positive on September 17 and was at 0.0050% on Monday. A positive funding rate indicates that long positions are paying shorts, typically associated with a more optimistic outlook for price.

The combination of a subdued long-to-short ratio and a positive funding rate underscores a lack of clear directional conviction, with derivatives traders signaling both caution and selective bullishness.

On-chain Signals Point to Cautious Positioning

According to summary data from CryptoQuant, ADA’s futures markets have been seeing large whale orders, but these flows are accompanied by sell-side dominance and signs of overheating after the recent rally. Spot market indicators also suggest overheating conditions, while other monitored metrics remain neutral.

Taken together, these readings align with a mildly bearish and cautious sentiment bias, as traders appear wary of chasing the latest upside move.

Technical Picture: Consolidation Above Key Supports

Cardano changed hands at $0.252 on Monday, retracing part of its more than 11% advance from the prior week but still sustaining a constructive technical profile. The price remained above its Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs), with the 50-day EMA at $0.215, the 100-day EMA at $0.209, and the 200-day EMA at $0.239, all contributing to a supportive backdrop.

ADA also held above horizontal support at $0.236. Momentum indicators reinforced the near-term bullish tilt, as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) hovered around 63 and the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) line stayed in positive territory, indicating that buyers continued to maintain control in the immediate term.

Key Levels to Watch

Support and resistance zones outlined in the analysis provide a framework for potential price reactions:

Type Level Comment Support $0.236 Initial horizontal support area Support $0.239 200-day EMA, acting as trend support Support $0.215 50-day EMA Support $0.209 100-day EMA Support $0.197 Former trendline support zone Support $0.150 More distant downside level Resistance $0.299 Major horizontal resistance where new selling could emerge

On the downside, buyers initially appear near the $0.236 horizontal level, with the 200-day EMA at $0.239 forming an additional layer of trend support. Below that, the 50-day EMA around $0.215 and the 100-day EMA at $0.209 provide further cushions, followed by the prior trendline support region near $0.197 and the more distant $0.150 area.

On the upside, the next prominent resistance is located around $0.299. If the current bullish phase resumes and extends, this horizontal barrier is where fresh selling interest could surface.

ADA/USDT daily chart

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool. Know more.)

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