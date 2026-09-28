Capricorn Shares Drop as Takeover Fight Reaches End

Key Moments

Capricorn Energy stock declined 5.0% to 427.33p after DNO ASA confirmed its $5.214-per-share cash offer is final and will not be raised.

Genel Energy’s higher $436 million bid, equivalent to $5.74 per share, regained the Capricorn board’s backing and is supported by irrevocable commitments representing about 39.1% of the register.

The share price pullback reflects the removal of auction-driven upside, along with a softer UK equity backdrop and weaker crude prices.

Bid Clarity Sparks Sharp Move in Capricorn Shares

Capricorn Energy shares fell 5.0% to 427.33p as DNO ASA issued a formal statement confirming that its all-cash proposal of $5.214 per share for the Edinburgh-based oil and gas producer is definitive and will not be raised.

This declaration marks the effective conclusion of the Norwegian group’s effort to acquire Capricorn, shifting the advantage decisively toward rival bidder Genel Energy.

Genel’s Superior Offer Regains Board Backing

Genel Energy previously put forward a higher proposal valued at $436 million, or $5.74 per share, only a few days earlier. That bid succeeded in reclaiming the recommendation of Capricorn’s board.

The share price reaction reflects the unwinding of an “auction premium” that had driven CNE stock to its 52-week high during the peak of the takeover contest.

Shareholder Commitments Strengthen Genel’s Position

Genel also obtained irrevocable undertakings from a group of major shareholders representing approximately 39.1% of Capricorn’s equity. These investors committed to support Genel’s offer unless a competing proposal exceeded it by at least 10% – a hurdle that DNO has now explicitly chosen not to clear.

With no prospect of a higher counter-offer from DNO, investors are recalibrating their expectations to align more closely with Genel’s bid terms rather than pricing in the possibility of an extended bidding war.

Offer and Market Context at a Glance

Item Detail Capricorn Energy share price move -5.0% to 427.33p DNO ASA offer $5.214 per share, all cash, confirmed as final Genel Energy offer value $436 million total, equivalent to $5.74 per share Shareholder irrevocable undertakings for Genel Approximately 39.1% of Capricorn’s stock

Macro Headwinds Add Pressure to UK Energy Names

The broader UK equity market provided little support. The FTSE 100 opened cautiously lower as investors positioned ahead of an upcoming Bank of England rate decision. With UK inflation at 3.1%, policymakers remain under pressure to keep interest rates elevated for longer.

Energy stocks faced further drag as crude prices moved lower from recent highs, weighing on the sector more generally.

Valuation Re-anchors After Bidding War Ends

The combination of diminished deal tension, binding shareholder commitments in favor of Genel, and a fragile macro backdrop for UK assets contributed to the pronounced decline in Capricorn’s share price. The stock is now trading meaningfully below the 52-week high reached when competition for the company was most intense.