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Home » Commodities News » Brent Crude Falls Below $101.50 as Bearish Grip Tightens

Brent Crude Falls Below $101.50 as Bearish Grip Tightens

Written by Michael Fisher
Michael Fisher
Michael Fisher is an active trader and market analyst. He holds a Bachelors degree in Economics from University of Pennsylvania and started his career as a private Forex trader back in 2005.
, | Updated:

Key Moments

  • Brent Oil trades at $98.81 on the 5-hour chart after breaking the $101.50 neckline of a head & shoulders pattern.
  • The 50% Fibonacci retracement and recent support at $97.49 has become the primary downside pivot for both bulls and bears.
  • Bearish trade plans outline targets as low as $85.00, with risk/reward ratios up to 4.1 for aggressive entries.

Technical Picture: Bearish Structure Dominates

This analysis is based on Brent Oil’s 5-hour chart, which currently sits in a firmly bearish configuration. The market has broken decisively below the key neckline at $101.50, and price is now quoted at $98.81. This level is just above oversold territory on the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and is trading near the 50% Fibonacci retracement support at $97.49.

The overall setup highlights increased downside risk, with both momentum and trading volume aligned in favor of sellers. The bias remains negative as long as price stays below major resistance layers.

Momentum Signals and Immediate Pressure Zones

Brent Oil is trading beneath all major nearby resistance references on the 5-hour timeframe. The price is below the 20-period simple moving average (SMA(20)), the Ichimoku cloud, and the neckline of a recently completed head & shoulders pattern. This combination reflects a market still in a downside phase.

The RSI reading at 36.01 is close to oversold but has not yet fully reversed sentiment. Any near-term recovery could prove short-lived unless buyers manage to reclaim those resistance levels overhead.

Key Support Levels: Fibonacci and Moving Averages

The 50% Fibonacci retracement at $97.49, which also coincides with a recent price floor, has emerged as the primary support to watch. A sustained daily close below $97.49 would shift attention toward the $94.20–$94.55 region.

That lower band aligns with the 200-period moving average and the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, forming what is described as a long-term defensive line for the market.

Bearish Trade Scenarios: Aggressive vs. Conservative

The following table outlines two bearish trading approaches built around the current technical configuration and the $97.49 pivot:

Entry TypeAggressiveConservative
Entry Price$98.54$97.00
Stop Loss$101.87$101.87
Target 1$93.54$93.54
Target 2$90.00$90.00
Target 3$85.00$85.00
Risk/Reward1.5/2.6/4.11.2/2.0/3.7
ConfidenceMediumMedium
Best ForMomentum tradersBreakout confirmation

The aggressive plan uses an entry at $98.54 to align directly with existing downward momentum. The conservative approach waits for price to move down to $97.00, signaling a clearer break under support and the 50% Fibonacci marker, but it carries the risk that the market could accelerate lower before that price is reached.

In both cases, stop losses are positioned above a cluster of resistance that includes the 20-period moving average, the Ichimoku cloud, and the prior support zone. Profit targets progressively track toward larger support bands and former rally starting points, anchoring the risk/reward parameters cited in the table.

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