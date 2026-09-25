Nike Shares Slide as Wall Street Target Cuts Pressure Stock

Key Moments

Nike Inc shares fall 2.0% in pre-market trading after a BofA Securities downgrade to Underperform and a price target cut to $30 from $47

BofA and Needham reduced fiscal 2027 and 2028 EPS forecasts, with BofA now 14% below Street consensus and flagging a dividend payout ratio above 100%

Options pricing implies about a 7% move either way around Nike’s October 1 fiscal Q1 earnings, as the stock trades near its 52-week low of $35.35

Downgrade from BofA Triggers Pre-Market Selloff

Nike Inc stock slipped 2.0% in pre-open trading after BofA Securities issued a sharp reassessment of the company, cutting its rating from Neutral to Underperform and slashing its price target to $30 from $47. The revised target would mark a new multi-year low for the shares if reached.

The bank also took a more cautious view on Nike’s earnings power. BofA lowered its fiscal 2027 EPS estimate by 11% and its fiscal 2028 forecast by 12%, leaving its projections 14% below the broader Street consensus. In addition, BofA highlighted concern over Nike’s dividend payout ratio, which it said exceeds 100%, and this led the firm to downgrade its income rating on the stock.

Needham Cuts Estimates Ahead of Fiscal Q1 Earnings

Negative sentiment was further reinforced by Needham, which reduced its own earnings expectations for Nike ahead of the company’s fiscal Q1 results scheduled for October 1. Needham trimmed its fiscal 2027 EPS forecast to $1.64 from $1.74 and its fiscal 2028 projection to $1.80 from $2.00.

The firm pointed to a combination of soft consumer demand, elevated inventory levels, heavy promotional discounting, and challenging competitive conditions. Among those competitive issues, Needham noted the high-profile departure of Kylian Mbappé, who ended a two-decade relationship with Nike to sign with Swiss rival On Holding.

Options markets have already started to reflect heightened volatility expectations, with pricing indicating a move of roughly 7% in either direction when Nike reports earnings next week.

Nike Weakness Stands Out in Otherwise Positive Market

The pressure on Nike shares comes against a backdrop of gains in the broader U.S. equity market. The S&P 500 is up 0.4%, the Dow Jones is gaining 0.4%, and the Nasdaq is rising 0.8%, indicating that the pullback in Nike is being driven by company-specific factors rather than a broad risk-off environment.

While the consumer discretionary sector is grappling with headwinds from sluggish demand and promotional activity, Nike has become a particular focus for institutional investors. The company has also been removed from the S&P 100 index earlier this month, adding to the perception of pressure on the stock.

Current Positioning and Market Setup

Several elements are converging to create a difficult short-term backdrop for Nike shares: a fresh Underperform rating from a major Wall Street bank, pre-earnings estimate cuts from multiple analysts, signs of competitive brand erosion, and a stock price already hovering near its 52-week low of $35.35.

With fiscal Q1 results due on October 1, investors are watching closely for guidance and commentary that could either validate or challenge the increasingly cautious outlook now reflected in both analyst estimates and options pricing.

Analyst Revisions and Price Levels