Cisco Aims at AI Data Center Surge With New Chip

Key Moments

Cisco introduced its Silicon One G300 switch chip and a new router to accelerate data flows in large AI data centers.

The Silicon One G300 is expected to be available in the second half of 2026. It is designed to support AI training and inference across hundreds of thousands of links.

Cisco says certain AI workloads could complete 28% faster, thanks to microsecond-level automatic data re-routing and new “shock absorber” features.

Cisco Targets AI Infrastructure Growth

Cisco Systems unveiled a new chip and router on Tuesday. The goal is to improve data throughput in large data centers and strengthen its position in the fast-growing AI infrastructure market, valued at $600 billion. With this launch, the company positions itself against competitors such as Broadcom and Nvidia.

Silicon One G300: Features and Capabilities

The new Silicon One G300 switch chip should hit the market in the second half of the year. It manages communications among chips that handle AI training and inference across hundreds of thousands of interconnected links.

The chip will use Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s 3-nanometer process. It also adds a “shock absorber” feature to keep AI networks stable during large data surges.

Performance Gains and Network Efficiency

Martin Lund, Cisco’s executive vice president of common hardware, said the chip could make some AI computing tasks run 28% faster. This improvement comes from the chip’s ability to re-route data around network problems in microseconds.

Lund emphasized the scale of these systems: “This happens when you have tens of thousands, hundreds of thousands of connections — it happens quite regularly.” He added, “We focus on the total end-to-end efficiency of the network.”

Technical Highlights at a Glance