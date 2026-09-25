Microsoft Broadens Copilot Into Workplace AI Platform

Key Moments

Microsoft introduced new Copilot features, including a natural language-based coding tool and an always-on AI agent.

Word, Excel, and PowerPoint are being integrated directly into Copilot to enable collaborative work without switching applications.

New cost-management tools were unveiled to give enterprises clearer visibility into AI-related spending.

Expanded Copilot Capabilities Target Office Workflows

Microsoft on Friday announced a significant expansion of its Copilot application, adding a range of new capabilities such as a code generation tool and a persistent AI agent. The enhancements are aimed at turning Copilot into a comprehensive productivity hub for office users.

The company is integrating Microsoft 365 apps – Word, Excel, and PowerPoint – directly inside Copilot. This integration is designed to let users collaborate and work within these applications from inside the Copilot environment, eliminating the need to switch between separate tools.

Microsoft is moving quickly to evolve Copilot beyond its initial chat interface, seeking broader adoption as it contends with rival AI assistants including ChatGPT and Claude.

“Code” Tool Brings Natural-Language Software Creation

As part of the rollout, Microsoft introduced a feature called “Code” that allows users to create applications, dashboards, and other software using natural language prompts. The company said the tool is powered by the same underlying technology used in Microsoft’s GitHub Copilot.

“Code” is scheduled to become available to early-access customers at the end of the month. Microsoft 365 Premium and Pro subscribers will have an opportunity to preview the feature later this year.

Feature Description Availability Code Natural language-based tool to build apps, dashboards, and other software Early-access customers at the end of the month; preview for 365 Premium and Pro later this year Autopilot Always-on digital coworker AI agent with its own identity and permissions Private preview at the end of the month

“Autopilot” AI Agent Targets Enterprise Workflows

Microsoft is also introducing “Autopilot,” an updated version of the “Scout” AI agent revealed in June. The company plans to offer Autopilot in a private preview at the end of the month.

Positioned as a digital coworker, Autopilot is designed to have its own identity within a company directory and operate with specific permissions that can be managed by users. This structure is intended to align the agent more closely with corporate governance frameworks.

Annie Pearl, corporate vice president of Copilot Product, highlighted the hurdles enterprises face in adopting AI agents. “I think it’s been very hard for many organizations to bring agents into the enterprise because of security, compliance and governance concerns,” Annie Pearl said in an interview.

“So we’ve worked… to make sure that we were building this in a way that would really be able to be used in the enterprise.”

New Tools Address Corporate AI Cost Concerns

Alongside the product updates, Microsoft introduced cost-management features designed to give employees direct visibility into the expenses associated with their AI usage.

The company framed these tools as a response to growing unease among enterprises about the possibility of rapidly increasing AI consumption leading to unanticipated costs.