Comcast Stock Drops Near 52-Week Lows on Analyst Cut

Key Moments

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) slipped 1.6% in pre-market trading to $21.77 following two bearish analyst updates released the prior evening.

KeyBanc shifted its rating to Underweight with an $18 price target, while Citi cut its target to $27.50 but kept a Buy rating.

Shares are being pressured by broadband subscriber losses, weaker earnings expectations, and a paused buyback program as they move closer to the 52-week low of $21.28.

Analyst Actions Trigger Fresh Selling

Comcast stock traded lower in pre-open action, falling 1.6% to $21.77, as investors reacted to a pair of analyst calls that arrived the previous evening and dampened sentiment around the name.

KeyBanc analyst Brandon Nispel downgraded Comcast from Sector Weight to Underweight and set a price target of $18, signaling what he views as material downside from the current share price. His note pointed to weakening broadband net additions, compression in average revenue per user, deterioration in Connectivity & Platforms EBITDA, and a sharper-than-expected slowdown in Theme Parks performance. KeyBanc analysts also said they do not regard the planned NBCUniversal spin-off as a significant near-term catalyst for the shares.

Separately, Citi analyst Michael Rollins reduced his price target on Comcast from $30 to $27.50 while reiterating a Buy rating. The two moves followed a session in which Comcast had already dropped nearly 2% on Thursday, and the negative tone carried into overnight trade.

Fundamental Concerns Intensify

The analyst revisions add to growing worries around the business. Comcast’s CFO had previously cautioned that broadband subscriber losses would not improve this quarter compared with the prior year, attributing the pressure to intense competition from fiber providers and aggressive pricing from rivals. According to the article, that message has repeatedly sparked selling in Comcast shares throughout September.

Another source of pressure is the halt in share repurchases since July 1, 2026. Buybacks have been suspended until the completion of the planned separation of the media business, which is targeted for mid-2027, removing a support that had previously helped underpin the stock.

Market Backdrop and Earnings Setup

The broader equity market backdrop does not account for Comcast’s decline. Major U.S. indices are modestly higher, with the S&P 500 up 0.3%, the Dow advancing 0.2%, and the Nasdaq gaining 0.5%, highlighting that the weakness in Comcast is tied to company-specific issues rather than a general risk-off move.

At the same time, the stock is heading into its Q3 earnings release with Wall Street expecting year-over-year declines in both EPS and revenue. That outlook is adding to pre-earnings nerves among investors.

Technical Context and Pressure Points

Collectively, the high-profile downgrade to Underweight, the concurrent price target reduction from another major bank, ongoing challenges in broadband, and the suspended buyback program have combined to generate strong selling pressure. As a result, Comcast shares are being pushed closer to their 52-week low of $21.28, even as the broader market trades in positive territory.

Key Metrics and Analyst Moves