Wall St Sees Muse AI as Next Big Growth Driver for Meta

Key Moments

Evercore ISI, Raymond James, Mizuho, Citi, and JPMorgan all reiterated positive views on Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) following the Meta Connect event.

Evercore ISI and Raymond James each set price targets of $860 on META, while Mizuho and Citi maintained targets of $750 and $800, respectively.

Raymond James highlighted Muse AI agent download momentum at more than 300,000 per day and projected over $50 billion in revenue with about $12 billion in annual costs in its base case.

Wall Street Reaction to Meta Connect

Investing.com — Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) drew a broadly upbeat response from Wall Street after its Meta Connect event, where the company placed its Muse AI agent at the center of its product and hardware roadmap.

Analysts across several major firms signaled that the Muse-focused strategy could serve as a significant new driver for the stock, with many reiterating bullish ratings and high price targets.

Evercore ISI: Muse Seen as Re-Rating Catalyst

Evercore ISI reaffirmed its Outperform rating and $860 price target on META, reiterating that the stock remains its top long idea. The firm framed the strategic pivot clearly, stating, “Muse over Metaverse is a good thing for META investors.” Evercore ISI argued that the emergence of Muse could encourage investors to value Meta at 25 to 30 times 2028 earnings, which it said would imply a share price of $1,000 or higher.

The analysts drew a comparison to another tech giant, noting: “Just like GOOGL in 2025, what we are witnessing is a transition from a perceived ‘AI Loser’ to an ‘AI Winner.'” Despite the upbeat tone, Evercore ISI pointed out that the keynote did not provide concrete metrics on Muse adoption or Meta Business Agents, highlighting a lack of specific disclosure on those fronts.

Raymond James: Strong Buy and Higher Target

Raymond James analyst Josh Beck reiterated a Strong Buy rating on META and lifted his price target to $860, anchored on a 20 times multiple of 2028 earnings. Beck underscored the early traction of Muse, saying the AI agent is seeing more than 300,000 downloads per day.

In his base-case scenario, Beck projected that Muse could generate more than $50 billion in revenue, with annual costs of about $12 billion. This framework suggests that the firm views Muse as a major long-term earnings and cash flow opportunity within Meta’s broader ecosystem.

Firm Analyst / Stance Rating Price Target Key Muse View Evercore ISI Top long idea Outperform $860 Sees rerating to 25-30x 2028 earnings, potential $1,000+ share price Raymond James Josh Beck Strong Buy $860 More than 300,000 daily downloads; base case >$50B revenue, ~$12B annual costs Mizuho Lloyd Walmsley Outperform $750 Expects Muse Charm before holidays to accelerate user growth Citi Not specified Buy $800 More constructive on META following event JPMorgan Not specified Not specified Not specified Sees Muse as a contender for most widely used consumer AI app since ChatGPT

Mizuho: Focus on Muse Charm Hardware

Mizuho analyst Lloyd Walmsley maintained an Outperform rating and a $750 price target on META. Walmsley highlighted the upcoming Muse Charm – described as a keychain-like device – and indicated that it is expected to arrive before the holidays. He suggested that this hardware launch could further accelerate user adoption of Muse.

“Meta’s AI product has significant momentum,” Walmsley wrote, while adopting a more measured tone on Meta’s new $1,299 VR glasses, citing concerns about the elevated price point.

Citi and JPMorgan: Strengthening AI Narrative

Citi reaffirmed its Buy rating and $800 price target on META, stating that its stance on the stock had become more favorable following the Meta Connect announcements. The firm pointed to the event as reinforcing its constructive view on Meta’s trajectory.

JPMorgan also weighed in positively, emphasizing the potential scale of Muse adoption. The firm said Muse could emerge as the most widely used consumer AI application since ChatGPT, positioning it as a major element of Meta’s AI strategy and user engagement outlook.