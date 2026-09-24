Qualcomm Extends Core Patent Pact With Apple for Future

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Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) shares rose 0.2% after it announced a renewed global patent licensing agreement with Apple.

The new licensing deal is set to take effect on April 1, 2027, securing a long-term revenue pipeline for Qualcomm.

The extension provides visibility on Qualcomm’s royalty income even as Apple advances its own “C1” cellular chips.

Market Reaction and Deal Overview

Investing.com — Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) edged up 0.2% after revealing that it has reached a new global patent licensing agreement with Apple, scheduled to begin on April 1, 2027. The announcement helped the stock recover part of its earlier decline during a wider sell-off in the Nasdaq 100.

The renewed arrangement secures what has been a pivotal royalty stream for Qualcomm, offering investors clearer visibility on the chipmaker’s long-term licensing revenue.

“We are pleased to extend the Apple license agreement,” said John Han, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Qualcomm Technology Licensing.

Significance for Qualcomm’s Royalty Business

The new agreement reaffirms Qualcomm’s central role in mobile connectivity licensing. By locking in a fresh global patent deal that becomes effective in 2027, the company preserves a highly profitable source of intellectual property income tied to one of the largest smartphone ecosystems.

For the market, the decision reduces uncertainty around a key revenue contributor, particularly during a period of heightened volatility across major technology names.

Apple-Qualcomm: A Contentious but Critical Partnership

The Apple-Qualcomm relationship has long been marked by both dependence and conflict. Apple has challenged Qualcomm’s business practices in the past, objecting to the chipmaker’s smartphone royalty structure. In 2017, Apple sued Qualcomm over “excessive royalties,” triggering an acrimonious legal dispute that stretched across multiple jurisdictions for two years.

That confrontation came to an abrupt end with a settlement in 2019, which laid the foundation for the licensing framework now being extended. Despite the legal history, Qualcomm’s patent portfolio remains essential for Apple’s mobile devices.

Apple’s Push for Modem Independence

Seeking to reduce its reliance on external chip suppliers, Apple acquired Intel’s modem business and has begun the shift to its internally developed “C1” cellular processors. This move is part of a broader strategy to bring more hardware design in-house.

However, Qualcomm continues to own core patents underpinning modern cellular connectivity. As a result, even as Apple transitions its hardware to proprietary “C1” chips, it cannot fully disengage from Qualcomm on the licensing front.

The newly announced extension effective in 2027 ensures that Qualcomm will keep earning substantial intellectual property fees from future iPhones, even when they are powered primarily by Apple’s own silicon.

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