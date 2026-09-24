Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home » Stock Market News » Qualcomm Extends Core Patent Pact With Apple for Future

Qualcomm Extends Core Patent Pact With Apple for Future

Written by Brian McColl
Brian McColl
Brian McColl is a fundamental and technical analysis expert and mentor. Brian has been a part of the Forex and stock markets for more than ten years as a freelancing trader.
, | Updated:

Key Moments

  • Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) shares rose 0.2% after it announced a renewed global patent licensing agreement with Apple.
  • The new licensing deal is set to take effect on April 1, 2027, securing a long-term revenue pipeline for Qualcomm.
  • The extension provides visibility on Qualcomm’s royalty income even as Apple advances its own “C1” cellular chips.

Market Reaction and Deal Overview

Investing.com — Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) edged up 0.2% after revealing that it has reached a new global patent licensing agreement with Apple, scheduled to begin on April 1, 2027. The announcement helped the stock recover part of its earlier decline during a wider sell-off in the Nasdaq 100.

The renewed arrangement secures what has been a pivotal royalty stream for Qualcomm, offering investors clearer visibility on the chipmaker’s long-term licensing revenue.

“We are pleased to extend the Apple license agreement,” said John Han, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Qualcomm Technology Licensing.

Significance for Qualcomm’s Royalty Business

The new agreement reaffirms Qualcomm’s central role in mobile connectivity licensing. By locking in a fresh global patent deal that becomes effective in 2027, the company preserves a highly profitable source of intellectual property income tied to one of the largest smartphone ecosystems.

For the market, the decision reduces uncertainty around a key revenue contributor, particularly during a period of heightened volatility across major technology names.

Apple-Qualcomm: A Contentious but Critical Partnership

The Apple-Qualcomm relationship has long been marked by both dependence and conflict. Apple has challenged Qualcomm’s business practices in the past, objecting to the chipmaker’s smartphone royalty structure. In 2017, Apple sued Qualcomm over “excessive royalties,” triggering an acrimonious legal dispute that stretched across multiple jurisdictions for two years.

That confrontation came to an abrupt end with a settlement in 2019, which laid the foundation for the licensing framework now being extended. Despite the legal history, Qualcomm’s patent portfolio remains essential for Apple’s mobile devices.

Apple’s Push for Modem Independence

Seeking to reduce its reliance on external chip suppliers, Apple acquired Intel’s modem business and has begun the shift to its internally developed “C1” cellular processors. This move is part of a broader strategy to bring more hardware design in-house.

However, Qualcomm continues to own core patents underpinning modern cellular connectivity. As a result, even as Apple transitions its hardware to proprietary “C1” chips, it cannot fully disengage from Qualcomm on the licensing front.

The newly announced extension effective in 2027 ensures that Qualcomm will keep earning substantial intellectual property fees from future iPhones, even when they are powered primarily by Apple’s own silicon.

Key Deal Details at a Glance

ItemDetail
CompanyQualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM)
CounterpartyApple
Agreement typeGlobal patent licensing agreement
Effective dateApril 1, 2027
Share price move on announcement+0.2%
TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News

  • Forex Market: GBP/CAD daily trading forecastForex Market: GBP/CAD daily trading forecast Yesterday’s trade saw GBP/CAD within the range of 1.7845-1.7952. The pair closed at 1.7900, unchanged on a daily basis.At 9:55 GMT today GBP/CAD was up 0.03% for the day to trade at 1.7906. The pair touched a daily high at 1.7937 at 8:30 […]
  • Walmart shares close higher on Thursday, company’s pharmacy workers to receive higher payWalmart shares close higher on Thursday, company’s pharmacy workers to receive higher pay Walmart Inc (WMT) said earlier this week it would raise the average pay of pharmacy workers to over $20 per hour and offer them more frequent and automatic pay raises as part of the company's new "progressive wage model".Under this […]
  • Citi Sees Spotify Gains Amid Valuation and CatalystsCiti Sees Spotify Gains Amid Valuation and Catalysts Key Moments Citi upgraded Spotify to Buy while reiterating a $650 price target based on “28x 2027 FCF per share.” The bank forecasts Spotify revenue and adjusted EBITDA modestly above consensus, driven mainly by stronger […]
  • Goldman Sachs reports earnings declineGoldman Sachs reports earnings decline Goldman Sachs Group Inc. announced a strong performance in equity underwriting, but it also faced its worst year when it comes to fixed income trading since 2005. Its overall profits fell 10% to 2.3 billion dollars.Goldman Sachs Group […]
  • Revenue Slip Knocks Marshalls Shares Despite Profit GainsRevenue Slip Knocks Marshalls Shares Despite Profit Gains Key Moments Marshalls shares declined 2.4% to 177p after the release of its half-year 2026 results. Group revenue edged down 0.5% to £317.8 million, even as adjusted operating profit increased 8.1% to £30.7 million. […]
  • Carlyle Acquires Edelweiss’ Nido Home Finance UnitCarlyle Acquires Edelweiss’ Nido Home Finance Unit Key Moments Carlyle Group agreed to invest a total of 21 billion rupees ($232 million) in Nido Home Finance. Funds affiliated with Carlyle Asia Partners will purchase a 45% stake in Nido from Edelweiss via a secondary […]