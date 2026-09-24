Natural Gas Extends Rally After Clearing Key $3.02 Threshold

Key Moments

Natural Gas last traded at $3.053, holding above the critical $3.02 breakout level on the 5-hour chart.

Technical signals remain bullish, with price above the 200-period SMA at $2.83 and SuperTrend support at $2.927.

Upside momentum is strong, but RSI at 69.28 and proximity to the upper Bollinger Band at $3.10 highlight elevated overbought risk.

Breakout Structure and Momentum Profile

Natural Gas has delivered a decisive move through a key resistance barrier at $3.02, accompanied by a strong Marubozu candle on the 5-hour timeframe. The contract is quoted at $3.053, keeping it firmly above the $3.02 breakout zone.

The current setup reflects a bullish environment across multiple indicators. Price is trading above the 200-period simple moving average at $2.83, reinforcing a constructive long-term backdrop. SuperTrend support at $2.927 is also intact, indicating alignment between short- and longer-term trend signals.

Momentum gauges confirm the directional bias. The MACD is positioned in positive territory, while the Average Directional Index (ADX) at 30.72 points to a robust trend that is beginning to show signs of being extended. At the same time, the Relative Strength Index stands at 69.28, placing it just below classic overbought territory as price trades near the upper Bollinger Band at $3.10.

Pattern Confirmation and Overextension Risk

The move through $3.02 completes an ascending triangle breakout, a pattern typically viewed as a continuation signal within an existing uptrend. A notable increase in volume has accompanied the breakout, underscoring strong buying interest at and above the former resistance band.

However, the overbought backdrop demands caution. With RSI at 69.28 and price approaching the upper Bollinger Band at $3.10, the likelihood of short-term exhaustion or false breaks rises, particularly for new entrants chasing price between $3.02 and $3.10.

Trade Setups: Aggressive vs. Conservative Bullish Approaches

Two principal bullish strategies are outlined based on risk tolerance and entry timing.

Scenario Entry Zone Stop Level Targets Risk/Reward Metrics Confidence Profile Aggressive Bull $3.055 $2.95 (below swing low & Ichimoku Tenkan) $3.14, $3.20, $3.37 1.71, 2.57, 5.00 Medium Designed for traders seeking to capitalize on immediate momentum Conservative Bull (Retest) $3.02 $2.95 $3.14, $3.20, $3.37 Noted as per target structure above Medium Suited to participants waiting for a pullback to the breakout area

In both strategies, $2.95 is the key invalidation level. A sustained move below that area would jeopardize the breakout structure. Entries closer to $3.02 after a retracement improve risk/reward characteristics relative to initiating positions at extended levels.

Why the $3.02 Zone and $2.95 Floor Matter

The $3.02 band now operates as a pivotal breakout support zone, with the broader $2.98–$3.02 area forming an important demand region. Holding above this range keeps the bullish narrative intact.

On the downside, a close below $2.95 would signal a breakout failure and hand tactical control back to sellers. According to the framework presented, bears only gain the advantage if the market closes under $2.95.