Kiwi Drops as Stronger USD and Risk-Off Weigh on FX

Key Moments

NZD/USD trades just above recent two-and-a-half-month lows around 0.5700, extending a 4.5% slide from mid-August highs.

Oil prices have reversed sharply, with Brent falling below $100 to $97.20, easing risk aversion but offering limited support to the Kiwi.

A 25 basis point Federal Reserve rate hike, a hawkish message from Chairman Kevin Warsh, and persistent Middle East tensions continue to underpin USD strength.

NZD Holds Near Lows Despite Improved Risk Tone

The New Zealand Dollar remains pinned near recent lows against the US Dollar, unable to capitalize on a modest improvement in broader risk sentiment. NZD/USD is trading just above the two-and-a-half-month troughs reached last week around the 0.5700 area and is still showing a 4.5% loss from its mid-August peak.

A sustained pullback in Oil prices has helped ease market anxiety at the start of the week, but this has not translated into a meaningful recovery for the Kiwi. The pair continues to struggle to move decisively away from last week’s lows, underscoring persistent headwinds from US policy and geopolitical risks.

Oil Price Retreat Offers Limited Support

Market sentiment has brightened somewhat as crude prices have reversed lower. Brent Crude has slipped back under the closely watched $100 mark and is trading at $97.20, its lowest level in nearly two weeks. From last week’s highs, Brent has dropped nearly 8%.

For New Zealand, a net Oil importer, the decline in prices provides some macroeconomic relief. However, the supportive impact on NZD has so far been muted against the backdrop of US Dollar strength and lingering geopolitical tensions.

Saudi Exports and Hormuz Flows Calm Supply Fears

Reports indicating a significant increase in Saudi Arabian Oil exports in September have helped calm fears of supply disruptions and accelerated the correction in crude. In addition, the Head of the United States Central Command, Admiral Brad Cooper, stated over the weekend that Oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz reached their highest levels in six months in September, citing US naval protection and mine clearance efforts in the waterway.

These developments have contributed to the pullback in Oil prices, which in turn has reduced some of the risk-off pressure in global markets, although the New Zealand Dollar has yet to benefit meaningfully.

Fed’s Hawkish Stance and Middle East Risks Bolster USD

The US Dollar remains supported following last week’s Federal Reserve decision. The Fed raised its policy rate by 25 basis points, in line with market expectations. The move itself was largely priced in, but the tone from policymakers was not.

Chairman Kevin Warsh delivered a strongly hawkish message that surprised investors and drove the USD higher across major pairs on expectations that additional tightening may follow. This hawkish repricing has weighed directly on NZD/USD, contributing to the pair’s recent slide.

At the same time, elevated geopolitical risk in the Middle East is providing an additional safety premium for the Greenback. The Houthis attacked the Saudi Arabian capital over the weekend, while the United States and Iran exchanged threats in a conflict that is approaching its seventh month with no clear resolution in sight. This backdrop continues to favor safe-haven demand for the US Dollar over higher-beta currencies such as the Kiwi.

China Policy Steady, Minimal Impact on Kiwi

On the policy front in Asia, the People’s Bank of China left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 3% for the 16th consecutive meeting, matching expectations. The decision generated little reaction in NZD, with the currency showing minimal response to the news.

Key Market Metrics