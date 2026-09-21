HP Shares Soften on Cautious 2027 PC Shipment Outlook

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HP stock declined 1.5% in premarket trading after the company shared a cautious view on 2027 PC demand.

HP anticipates that industry-wide PC unit volumes will fall by roughly mid-single-digit percentages in 2027.

The company is still in its fiscal 2027 planning phase and has not yet issued official financial guidance.

Market Reaction to HP’s 2027 PC Outlook

Investing.com — HP shares slipped 1.5% in premarket trading after the company presented a reserved outlook for the personal computer market in 2027.

HP’s Assumptions for 2027 PC Demand

The technology company said its preliminary planning assumption is that industry-wide PC unit volumes will decline roughly mid-single-digits in percentage terms in 2027. HP noted the assumptions are consistent with current third-party industry forecasts.

Metric HP Planning Assumption for 2027 Industry-wide PC unit volumes Decline of roughly mid-single-digits in percentage terms

Planning Status and Dependence on 2026 Trends

HP remains in its planning period for fiscal 2027 and is not providing financial guidance for the fiscal year at this time. The company said its planning assumption is dependent on market performance in the second half of calendar 2026, which remains fluid.