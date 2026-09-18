WTI Eases Toward $95 as Saudi Supply Option Eases Fear

Key Moments

WTI Crude hovers near $95 and is set for its first weekly loss after reaching a four-month high of 102.07 last Tuesday.

Reports of an alternative Saudi export route via Oman to Asian buyers have helped ease concerns about supply disruptions.

Ongoing instability in the Middle East, including threats to key waterways and recent attacks, is limiting the downside in crude prices.

WTI Retreats From Recent Highs

The US benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Oil is on track for its first weekly decline in the last three weeks, with prices easing toward the $95 mark after touching a fresh four-month peak at 102.07 last Tuesday. Expectations that Saudi Arabia could boost crude output and a request from China to Iran to curb Houthi actions have alleviated some upward pressure on prices. However, persistent uncertainty in the Middle East continues to restrict deeper pullbacks.

Saudi Export Rerouting Helps Calm Supply Fears

Market anxiety over supply disruptions has moderated following news that Saudi Arabia has identified an alternative pathway through Oman to deliver crude to Asian customers. Concerns had intensified after a drone strike damaged the West-East pipeline that carries Oil to the Red Sea port of Yanbu, a route that had been used to bypass the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

In addition, Reuters reported on Thursday that China has privately urged Iran to restrain Yemen’s Houthis. The Iran-backed group recently took control of key coastal positions in the Red Sea and threatened to obstruct the Bab el-Mandeb waterway, adding another layer of stress to an already tight global crude supply backdrop.

Geopolitical Risks in the Middle East Keep Prices Supported

The Chinese foreign ministry stated on Thursday that China does not want regional tensions to expand into Yemen and the Red Sea. Nonetheless, a sequence of reciprocal strikes between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis suggests that the situation could escalate further, while the US-Iran war moves into a less clearly defined phase.

At the same time, the Strait of Hormuz remains effectively closed. The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) also reported an attack on a vessel located 16 nautical miles northeast of Khasab in Oman, underlining ongoing risks along critical maritime routes for Oil shipments.

Key Middle East Developments and Oil Market Impact

Event / Factor Details Implication for Oil Prices WTI price action Prices near $95 after hitting 102.07 last Tuesday First weekly decline in three weeks, but downside remains limited Saudi export logistics Alternative crude route via Oman to Asian buyers Partially offsets fears after West-East pipeline drone damage Red Sea and Bab el-Mandeb tensions Houthis seized key coastal areas and threatened to block the waterway Reinforces concerns about global supply disruptions Strait of Hormuz Described as practically closed Keeps risk premium elevated on crude benchmarks Shipping security UKMTO reports attack on a vessel near Oman’s Khasab Highlights fragile security for maritime Oil flows

Understanding WTI Crude and Its Price Drivers

WTI Oil is a type of Crude Oil sold on international markets. The WTI stands for West Texas Intermediate, one of three major types including Brent and Dubai Crude. WTI is also referred to as “light” and “sweet” because of its relatively low gravity and sulfur content respectively. It is considered a high quality Oil that is easily refined. It is sourced in the United States and distributed via the Cushing hub, which is considered “The Pipeline Crossroads of the World”. It is a benchmark for the Oil market and WTI price is frequently quoted in the media.

Core Influences on WTI Pricing

Like all assets, supply and demand are the key drivers of WTI Oil price. As such, global growth can be a driver of increased demand and vice versa for weak global growth. Political instability, wars, and sanctions can disrupt supply and impact prices. The decisions of OPEC, a group of major Oil-producing countries, is another key driver of price. The value of the US Dollar influences the price of WTI Crude Oil, since Oil is predominantly traded in US Dollars, thus a weaker US Dollar can make Oil more affordable and vice versa.

Role of Inventory Data

The weekly Oil inventory reports published by the American Petroleum Institute (API) and the Energy Information Agency (EIA) impact the price of WTI Oil. Changes in inventories reflect fluctuating supply and demand. If the data shows a drop in inventories it can indicate increased demand, pushing up Oil price. Higher inventories can reflect increased supply, pushing down prices. API’s report is published every Tuesday and EIA’s the day after. Their results are usually similar, falling within 1% of each other 75% of the time. The EIA data is considered more reliable, since it is a government agency.

OPEC and OPEC+ as Structural Market Forces

OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) is a group of 12 Oil-producing nations who collectively decide production quotas for member countries at twice-yearly meetings. Their decisions often impact WTI Oil prices. When OPEC decides to lower quotas, it can tighten supply, pushing up Oil prices. When OPEC increases production, it has the opposite effect. OPEC+ refers to an expanded group that includes ten extra non-OPEC members, the most notable of which is Russia.