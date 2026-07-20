Pound Firms Versus Yen as UK Data Takes Focus

Key Moments

GBP/JPY recovers toward 218.60 after a two-day pullback from multi-year highs near 219.61.

Traders focus on a dense UK data schedule this week, including labor, inflation, retail sales, and PMI figures.

The BoJ is expected to keep its policy rate at 1% next week, while still signaling scope for further hikes, according to Kyodo.

GBP/JPY Rebounds After Brief Correction

The British Pound (GBP) advances against the Japanese Yen (JPY) on Monday, reversing a two-session decline and trading close to 218.60 during the European session. The cross had come under pressure over the previous two days as investors booked profits near multi-year highs at 219.61.

Market participants anticipate elevated volatility in the British currency over the coming days, with a packed United Kingdom (UK) macroeconomic agenda in focus. The upcoming data are seen as critical inputs for expectations around the Bank of England’s (BoE) next policy decision.

UK Data Deluge Poised to Shape BoE Expectations

This week’s UK releases span the labor market, inflation, consumer activity, and business sentiment. Investors will closely watch employment data on Tuesday, Consumer Price Index (CPI) figures on Wednesday, and Retail Sales along with preliminary Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) readings on Friday.

The employment and inflation reports are expected to play a particularly important role in shaping market views ahead of the BoE’s monetary policy announcement next week.

On Tuesday, figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) are likely to show the ILO Unemployment Rate holding steady at 4.9%. Average Earnings Excluding Bonuses, a key metric for wage dynamics, is projected to have increased by 3.4% Year-on-Year (YoY), indicating steady pay growth.

For inflation, the UK core CPI – which strips out food, energy, alcohol, and tobacco – is forecast to rise by 2.5%, slightly below the previous 2.6% print. Signs that underlying price pressures are easing are seen as supportive of expectations that the BoE could move toward cutting interest rates in the near term.

BoJ Policy Outlook and Implications for the Yen

On the Japanese side, the Bank of Japan (BoJ) is expected to maintain its policy rate at 1% at next week’s meeting, according to a report from Kyodo. The same report indicates that officials still consider back-to-back interest rate increases necessary in the near term, suggesting that a tightening bias remains in place even if no change is anticipated at the upcoming meeting.

UK Core CPI Indicator Snapshot

Below is a summary of the latest information on the United Kingdom’s Core Consumer Price Index (CPI) as presented in the article:

Economic Indicator Detail Name Core Consumer Price Index (YoY) Frequency Monthly Next release Wed Jul 22, 2026 06:00 Consensus 2.5% Previous 2.6% Source Office for National Statistics

What the UK Core CPI Measures

The United Kingdom (UK) Core Consumer Price Index (CPI), released by the Office for National Statistics on a monthly basis, is a measure of consumer price inflation – the rate at which the prices of goods and services bought by households rise or fall – produced to international standards. The YoY reading compares prices in the reference month to a year earlier. Core CPI excludes the volatile components of food, energy, alcohol and tobacco. The Core CPI is a key indicator to measure inflation and changes in purchasing trends. Generally, a high reading is seen as bullish for the Pound Sterling (GBP), while a low reading is seen as bearish.

The Bank of England is tasked with keeping inflation, as measured by the headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) at around 2%, giving the monthly release its importance. An increase in inflation implies a quicker and sooner increase of interest rates or the reduction of bond-buying by the BOE, which means squeezing the supply of pounds. Conversely, a drop in the pace of price rises indicates looser monetary policy. A higher-than-expected result tends to be GBP bullish.