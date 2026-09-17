Robinhood Rallies as SEC Clears Path for Tokenized Stock Trading

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Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) shares rose 6% after the SEC released new guidance for trading digital versions of securities in the U.S.

The SEC introduced a five-year “Innovation Exemption” that allows tokenized stocks to trade on specified venues under conditional relief.

The guidance temporarily redefines how certain trading venues and liquidity providers are treated under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

SEC Action Sparks Rally in Robinhood Shares

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) advanced 6% on Thursday after the Securities and Exchange Commission announced new guidance that permits digital representations of securities to trade in the United States.

The regulator moved ahead with this framework after the Clarity Act did not advance in a Senate vote on Tuesday. In response, the SEC unveiled what it has termed the “Innovation Exemption,” a five-year program that enables tokenized stocks to trade on specific platforms.

Structure of the Innovation Exemption

The new guidance provides two types of temporary, conditional exemptive relief under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The first element removes certain trading venues – identified as Tokenized Securities Venues, or TSVs – from the statutory definition of an “exchange.” The second element excludes specific liquidity providers from being categorized as “dealers.”

SEC Chairman Paul S. Atkins stated the exemption represents “a significant step forward, within its statutory authority, to bring America’s capital markets into the digital age by facilitating onchain trading of certain tokenized stocks.”

Component Description Innovation Exemption Duration Five-year plan allowing tokenized stocks to trade Relief for Venues Certain Tokenized Securities Venues exempted from the definition of “exchange” Relief for Liquidity Providers Certain liquidity providers exempted from the definition of “dealer”

Investor Protections and Operating Conditions

The Innovation Exemption includes a set of safeguards designed to protect investors. TSVs must be U.S.-based entities and must adhere to sanctions programs administered by the Office of Foreign Assets Control. These venues are also required to implement criteria that restrict participation, so that only specified market participants can trade tokenized stocks.

Under the framework, tokenized securities must grant holders the same rights as conventional securities, including entitlement to dividends and the ability to vote. Issuers maintain the authority to object and block their securities from being traded on a TSV.

Regulatory Context and Industry Concerns

The exemption follows the SEC’s launch of “Project Crypto” more than a year ago, an initiative intended to update regulations so that financial markets can operate onchain. The new exemption opens the door for crypto-focused firms that want access to U.S. markets.

However, some industry participants have raised concerns that the guidance could be vulnerable to reversal by a future administration, given that it does not rest on newly passed legislation.