Workhorse Group Inc (WKHS) said earlier this week that deliveries of its flagship C-1000 electric van would be suspended, because additional tests and modifications were required for the vehicle to comply with regulatory standards.

The company said that it would recall the 41 vans it had already delivered, regardless of that no reports of safety issues from customers had been received.

Workhorse Group’s new leadership team has concluded that modifications are required in order to certify the C-1000 vehicles under Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards, the company said.

Testing of the C-1000 electric van is expected to be completed during the fourth quarter. The vehicle is powered by a 70 kilowatt hour battery and has a range of 100 miles.

Workhorse also said it had notified the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration about the need for modifications.

The shares of Workhorse Group Inc closed higher for the third time in the past ten trading sessions on NASDAQ on Thursday. The stock went up 2.16% ($0.16) to $7.57, after touching an intraday low at $7.30 and an intraday high at $7.68 respectively.

In the prior trading session, the company’s shares registered their worst daily performance since July 7th, while plunging as much as 9.52%.