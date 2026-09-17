Newmont Up as Gold Recovers and Analysts Hike Targets

Key Moments

Newmont Goldcorp Corp shares rose 1.5% in pre-market trading to $123.63 as gold prices recovered toward $4,300 per ounce.

UBS and RBC Capital each lifted their price targets on Newmont to $155, while keeping positive ratings on the stock.

Resolution of the Fourmile project dispute and a $6 billion buyback program, supported by $9 billion in cash, reinforced Newmont’s financial profile.

Pre-Market Rally in Step With Gold’s Rebound

Newmont Goldcorp Corp stock is moving higher in pre-open trading, gaining 1.5% to $123.63. The advance comes as gold prices recover toward the $4,300-per-ounce level following an initial selloff triggered by the Federal Reserve’s September 16 decision to raise interest rates by 25 basis points. That move, the first hike in three years, lifted the federal funds rate target range to 3.75%-4.00%.

As the immediate impact of the widely expected rate increase begins to dissipate, short-term selling in the bullion market is easing. This moderation in pressure on gold prices is filtering through to mining equities, helping underpin Newmont’s pre-market strength.

Analyst Upgrades Reinforce Bullish Sentiment

Investor sentiment around Newmont received an additional boost from fresh analyst actions. UBS increased its price target on Newmont to $155 from $120 while reiterating a Buy rating. The firm emphasized the company’s clear framework for cash returns, pointing in particular to its policy of returning 100% of free cash flow when net cash is between $1 and $3 billion, as well as its capacity to grow gold-equivalent ounce production per share via ongoing share repurchases.

RBC Capital also raised its view on the stock, lifting its price target to $155 from $135 and maintaining an Outperform rating. These dual target upgrades highlight strong institutional conviction in Newmont’s outlook.

Firm Previous Target New Target Rating UBS $120 $155 Buy RBC Capital $135 $155 Outperform

Project Resolution and Capital Returns Support the Story

Newmont has also addressed a key overhang by resolving its long-running Fourmile project dispute with Barrick Mining. The settlement has removed a notable source of uncertainty that had been weighing on the stock.

At the same time, the company’s $6 billion share repurchase program and $9 billion cash position highlight substantial financial resources. These factors underpin Newmont’s ability to execute on its capital return policies and support ongoing buybacks.

Macro Backdrop: Equities Firm as Fed Outlook Stays Hawkish

Broader equity markets are providing a constructive environment for risk assets. The S&P 500 is gaining 0.9% and the Nasdaq is up 1.1% today, helping to bolster sentiment around cyclical and commodity-linked names, including gold miners.

However, the Federal Reserve’s updated dot plot remains a source of caution. According to the latest projections, 16 of 18 officials expect at least one additional rate increase before year-end, a stance that keeps pressure on rate-sensitive assets such as gold.

The U.S. dollar strengthened in the immediate aftermath of the Fed’s announcement, initially weighing on metals. Some of that dollar-driven headwind is now easing in pre-market trading, creating room for a partial recovery in gold prices.

Positioning Within Trading Range and Upside to Targets

The combination of a rebound in gold, renewed analyst support, and a firmer equity backdrop is lifting Newmont shares in pre-market dealing. The stock is trading well within its 52-week range of $76.05 to $135.29 and currently reflects meaningful upside relative to the raised price targets cited by analysts.