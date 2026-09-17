GlobalFoundries & Marvell Expand SiGe Data Center Chips

Key Moments

GlobalFoundries (NYSE:GFS) and Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) expanded a multi-year manufacturing pact for high-speed optical connectivity chips used in data centers.

GFS shares rose nearly 6% in premarket trading on Thursday, while MRVL advanced 4.5% following the announcement.

The deal increases silicon germanium production at GlobalFoundries’ Burlington, Vermont facility to support Marvell’s advanced optical networking products.

Expanded Manufacturing Pact Targets High-Speed Optical Chips

GlobalFoundries and Marvell Technology have broadened their existing agreement to raise production capacity for semiconductors that power high-speed optical links in data centers. The companies are focusing on components that enable faster data transmission to support growing traffic volumes.

Market Reaction

Following the announcement, GlobalFoundries (NYSE:GFS) saw its shares climb nearly 6% in premarket trading on Thursday. Marvell (NASDAQ:MRVL) also moved higher, gaining 4.5% in premarket activity.

Company Exchange & Ticker Premarket Move GlobalFoundries NYSE:GFS Nearly 6% increase Marvell Technology NASDAQ:MRVL 4.5% increase

Silicon Germanium Capacity Boost in Vermont

The new multi-year arrangement centers on expanding the output of GlobalFoundries’ silicon germanium, or SiGe, technology at its Burlington, Vermont site. This process technology is designed to deliver faster and more energy-efficient semiconductor devices, which are critical for high-performance data transmission.

AI Data Center Demand Fuels SiGe Growth

Rising deployment of AI workloads in data centers is increasing the need for SiGe-based solutions in optical networking. As data volumes expand, operators require higher-speed optical connections, reinforcing demand for the type of semiconductors produced under this agreement.

“Our expanded collaboration with GF will help ensure we have the SiGe technology and manufacturing capacity to support the significant growth we see ahead,” said Robb Johnson, Vice President, Foundry Technology at Marvell.

Support for Advanced Optical Networking Products

According to the companies, the additional manufacturing capacity is intended to help Marvell satisfy demand for a range of advanced optical networking products. These include pluggable optical transceivers, near-packaged optics and co-packaged optics, all of which are used to enable high-speed, power-efficient connectivity in data center environments.