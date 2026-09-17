Broadcom Drops 30%: Evaluating AVGO After the Pullback

Key Moments

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) traded at $345.00 in pre-market, up 1.62% as of Sep 17, 2026, 7:58 AM EDT, yet remains more than 30% below its highs.

Revenue climbed from $27.45B in FY2021 to $63.89B in FY2025, with revenue growth at 48.7% as of Aug 2, 2026 and consensus pointing to continued rapid expansion.

Valuation metrics stay demanding with AVGO at 42.4x trailing earnings, 28.2x forward earnings, and a 2.4% free-cash-flow yield, while technical signals flash Strong Sell.

Current Trading Snapshot

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) was quoted at $345.00 in pre-market trading, reflecting a 1.62% gain as of Sep 17, 2026, 7:58 AM EDT. Despite this bounce, the shares remained more than 30% below their peak levels, raising the question of whether this drawdown offers an opportunity or a value trap.

The central issue is not simply that AVGO has declined, but whether the company’s future trajectory in artificial intelligence can surpass the expectations already embedded in the share price.

Growth Drivers and Support for the Bullish View

Broadcom’s fundamental performance has been robust. Revenue advanced from $27.45B in FY2021 to $63.89B in FY2025. As of Aug 2, 2026, revenue growth stood at 48.7%, underscoring the pace of expansion.

Consensus projections point to further acceleration. Market forecasts call for revenue of $105.96B in FY2026, $173.81B in FY2027, and $280.66B in FY2028, indicating expectations for substantial build-out in AI-related infrastructure.

Cash generation is also a notable strength. Levered free cash flow measured $39.40B as of Jul 31, 2026, and return on equity was 44.2%. These figures highlight the company’s capacity to generate cash and deliver high returns, supporting the perception of Broadcom as a premium-quality business.

Recent analyst commentary has echoed this long-term optimism. RBC pointed to solid customer engagements while at the same time flagging issues around supply availability and valuation. This coverage appeared on Sep 3, 2026.

Metric Value Reference Date / Period Pre-market share price $345.00 Sep 17, 2026, 7:58 AM EDT Pre-market move +1.62% Sep 17, 2026, 7:58 AM EDT Revenue FY2021 $27.45B FY2021 Revenue FY2025 $63.89B FY2025 Revenue growth 48.7% As of Aug 2, 2026 Consensus revenue FY2026 $105.96B Forecast Consensus revenue FY2027 $173.81B Forecast Consensus revenue FY2028 $280.66B Forecast Levered free cash flow $39.40B As of Jul 31, 2026 Return on equity 44.2% As of Jul 31, 2026

Valuation Tensions and the Bearish Counterpoints

Even after the decline, AVGO’s valuation remains stretched by conventional measures. The stock traded at 42.4 times trailing earnings and 28.2 times forward earnings as of Jul 31 and Oct 31, 2026, respectively. Its free-cash-flow yield was 2.4% as of Jul 31, 2026, levels that still imply a high bar for execution.

Recent earnings reactions underscore that challenge. In fiscal Q3, revenue came in at $29.59B versus expectations of $29.25B. Despite the beat, the shares dropped 3.39% following the Sep 2, 2026 report. Fiscal Q2 exhibited a comparable dynamic, with results ahead of estimates followed by a 13.01% slide in the stock.

These patterns suggest that the market may already be discounting very strong performance, leaving limited room for upside surprises without a reset in expectations.